Three Reasons Your Gut Is Critical To Immunity

Our guts are home to trillions of friendly bacteria and other microorganisms referred to as the gut microbiome. It is a thriving community that plays a vital role in many aspects of our overall health including robust immune function. It's amazing, and a little intimidating, to think we have at least as many microbes in our guts as human cells in our bodies. Makes you wonder who is running the show. Truth is, it's a group effort.

From the time we are in our mother's womb, healthful microbes are setting the stage for our immune systems to mature. In fact, early life imbalance has even been associated with an increased incidence of allergies and autoimmune disease later in life. Throughout our lives, gut microbes continue to play a vital role in our ability to fight pathogens by stimulating immune cell maturation, reducing inflammation, and balancing our immune responses for optimal health. As you can probably guess, disruptions in the gut microbiome can also negatively affect our ability to resist disease-causing viruses and bacteria. Such disruptions can result from many things including changes in diet, lifestyle, and the chronic stress levels that seem to be affecting all of us these days. Fortunately, there are some easy ways we can help our gut microbes do their job.