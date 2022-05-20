The Focus Supplement Neuroscientists & Dietitians Can't Get Enough Of
With so many things vying for our attention these days, we could all use more focus and concentration. Whether you're distracted by kids, pets, work, relationships, the news, or social media, the result is the same—you need a little help so you can direct your attention to the task at hand.
We all have different ways of enticing our brains to focus. Perhaps you use little rewards as motivation to finish your work each night or treat yourself to a latte before running that errand you've been putting off. Maybe you pack your diet with nutrient-dense, brain-supporting foods on mentally taxing days to make sure your brain has all the nutrients it needs to function optimally. Or maybe you're not setting your brain up for success simply because you don't know how.
If you're experiencing low energy levels, less productivity, or a higher susceptibility to distractions, it's likely your brain isn't getting what it needs to function optimally. With the right nutrients, bioactives, and botanicals, you can get the blast of brain power you're craving and really tackle your to-dos.
focus+
Sustained energy and focus, minus the crash*
Even better, with a targeted nootropic supplement, you can get a handful of ingredients that enhance cognitive function and offer neuroprotective properties—all in a simple daily capsule!* That's precisely why we at mindbodygreen created focus+—to provide an easy, effective, and sustainable solution to your attention, energy, and concentration needs.*
The hero of this formula is the caffeine phytonutrient derived from not one, but two plant-origin sources! To start, 50 milligrams of instant-release Coffeeberry® caffeine from whole coffee fruit (Coffea arabica) extract delivers that immediate burst of energy you'd expect from a morning cup of coffee, plus antioxidant power from polyphenols.*
To avoid the dreaded afternoon caffeine crash, we also include 100 milligrams of Xtenergy—sustained-release caffeine from green coffee beans (Coffea robusta) that promotes mental energy, alertness, and productivity throughout the day.*
This novel extended-release profile of our caffeine bioactive is clinically shown to sustain caffeine levels in the blood and deliver significant energy, focus, and mood balance benefits, all the while buffering against that afternoon slump (i.e., tiredness, jitters, drop in mood).*
These cognitive benefits are bolstered further by buddy bioactive L-theanine (as Suntheanine®), which is clinically shown to enhance attention span and multitasking skills when working alongside caffeine.* In addition to supporting caffeine's brain health benefits, L-theanine also promotes alpha brain wave activity, which manifests in a relaxed, calm focus and lovely mood-lifting actions.*
Ancient botanicals Panax ginseng and guarana also make an appearance in this innovative formula, boasting clinically demonstrated synergy to combat mental tiredness, enhance task speed and performance, and promote overall mood support.* On its own, guarana is found to elevate energy and endurance, while ginseng can best be described as an "actoprotector"—an adaptogen that regulates major brain neurotransmitters to promote stress resilience and mind-body energy.*
Last but not least, a high-potency dose of bioactive vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin) helps support brain and body energy production at the cellular level.* Additionally, B12 is an essential micronutrient for neuron signaling, neurocognitive function, and mood-enhancing neurotransmitter production (specifically, serotonin and dopamine).*
We love this focus+ formula because we truly believe it can help anyone who's looking for more energy, concentration, attention, and mood support in their daily life—and industry-leading neuroscientists, doctors, and dietitians agree!* We put a lot of thought, research, and intention into our lineup of nootropic ingredients, and experts in the neuroscience industry were excited to see both individual and synergistic cognitive benefits.
See for yourself what some of the most respected cognitive health scientists, nutritionists, and physicians think of mbg's focus+.
"Clinically shown to sustain caffeine release in the body, extending its nootropic benefits"
"Caffeine is the most widely consumed stimulating central nervous system (CNS) phytonutrient in the world. mbg's focus+ takes full advantage of this plant-sourced powerhouse and its abundant body of scientific evidence proving its ability to bolster energy, focus, alertness, mood, performance, and more. Leveraging patented technology, Xtenergy from green coffee beans is clinically shown to sustain caffeine release in the body, extending its nootropic benefits and buffering against the infamous 'crash' phenomenon."*
—Deshanie Rai, Ph.D., FACN, OmniActive VP of global scientific and regulatory affairs
"Like the 'best hits' of nootropics, this strategic combo works."
"As a neuroscientist and working mother, I’m deeply interested in how nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives with nootropic actions impact cognitive health—especially when they have research to support their clinical benefits. This is certainly the case with mbg's smartly curated focus+ formula. Like the 'best hits' of nootropics, focus+ features six synergistic active ingredients in clinically useful doses to enhance mental precision, cognitive performance, and more. This strategic combo works thanks to its strong science roots."*
—Milene Brownlow, Ph.D., neuroscientist & cognitive health scientist
"Sustained mental and physical energy, concentration, and productivity"
"As a physician, wife, and mother, being on my A game is, well, everything! This product helps with sustained mental and physical energy, concentration, and productivity. This pragmatic tool in a premium botanical formula enhances my ability to juggle life and inevitable stressors with serious efficiency and resilience. This isn't a 'boost.' No, it's a legitimate and sustainable cognitive solution rooted in ancient botanical bioactives, innovation, clinical research, and an undeniable experience. Love this formula!"*
—Madiha Saeed, M.D., family medicine physician
"This relaxed yet alert state that focus+ can deliver is a result of L-theanine"
"Feeling focused and sharp is great, but it's another thing to feel that way while also feeling calm and relaxed. This relaxed yet alert state that focus+ can deliver is a result of the balancing effects of the unique, neuroprotective amino acid L-theanine, which crosses the blood brain barrier to impact CNS function. Suntheanine® is the most clinically researched L-theanine, and scientific support demonstrates its ability to enhance concentration and the ability to multitask without ‘jitters.'"*
—Alan Yengoyan, MBA, NutriScience Innovations president & CEO
"Key nutrients for brain health, energy, and cognition are packaged in one clean, easy-to-take product."
"Energy (both mind and body) is a constant topic with my clients. We all need more of it (me too!). As an integrative dietitian, I'm a focus+ fan because key nutrients for brain health, energy, and cognition are packaged up into one clean, easy-to-take product. Essential vitamin B12 helps produce ATP energy in cells throughout our body, while caffeine, ginseng, and guarana phytonutrients promote multiple angles of cognition. I love to make recommendations that are easy to implement. When it comes to finding more energy, that's focus+ to a T!"*
—Isabel Smith, M.S., R.D., CDN, integrative registered dietitian
"Sustainable energy and mood balance used to be a daily struggle for me. Enter focus+."
"Sustainable energy and mood balance used to be a daily struggle for me. Enter focus+. In addition to the energy gains, I am genuinely (and pleasantly) surprised by the mood benefits. Adding focus+ to my morning ritual makes me feel more energized, laser focused, and balanced mood-wise. This supplement helps cut through the noise and stress of my day, with no crash or sleep disturbance. Energy, focus, and a palpable mood lift rolled up into one little capsule? Yes, please. focus+ is the plant-led approach you want in your corner."*
—Hannah Margaret Allen, mbg executive editor
"This holistic supplement helps me tap into my full brain-body potential each day."
"In focus+, it’s the best of both worlds: old-school plant phytonutrients with millennia of use merged with new-school bioactives and technology. From sustainable energy, focus, and productivity provided by the instant- and extended-release Coffea caffeine profile, to the mental precision and stress resilience of guarana and ginseng, to zen vibes from L-theanine and B12’s cellular energy—this holistic supplement helps me tap into my full brain-body potential each day. Welcome to your daily flow state."*
—Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg VP of scientific affairs
