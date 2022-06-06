Based on the findings, it would appear what makes a great first date is how well both people can "synchronize" and "attune" to the other. The pairs who were more synchronized and attuned to each other were more likely to report attraction to the other.

"Synchrony is defined as the matching of affective states and biological rhythms in time for the purpose of social regulation," the researchers write. "While synchrony refers to the simultaneous matching between partners, attunement refers to the sequential adjustment of behavior in response to the partner."

Mirroring each other's body language is a good example of attuning behaviorally, and the researchers found pairs who were most attracted to each other even experienced their nervous systems seeming to harmonize with one another. They measured this via each person's electrodermal activity (electrical characteristics of their skin), which they note "reflects the level of arousal and orientation of attention."

Women were actually more impacted by degrees of synchronization, being more attracted to men who displayed high levels synchrony. (Men found it desirable too, just women more so).