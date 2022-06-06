 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
The Key To Turning A First Date Into A Second, According To New Research

The Key To Turning A First Date Into A Second, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Young Folks Flirting in a Library

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

June 6, 2022 — 12:58 PM

First dates can be equally as exciting as they are awkward, so what's really the key to a good first date—and getting a second one? That's what researchers wanted to figure out in a new study published in the scientific journal Nature.

As it turns out, there are some very subtle body language cues you can look for to know if things are going well.

Studying what makes a great first date.

For this research, the team observed physiological and behavioral factors during first date encounters of 46 heterosexual pairs. The study involved rounds of speed dating, in which each date lasted five minutes. During those five minutes, the participants' physiological responses were recorded by a wristband, as well as their body language and movements, such as nodding or shifting positions.

Following the dates, the participants recorded how interested they were (romantically and sexually) in their dates.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What they found.

Based on the findings, it would appear what makes a great first date is how well both people can "synchronize" and "attune" to the other. The pairs who were more synchronized and attuned to each other were more likely to report attraction to the other.

"Synchrony is defined as the matching of affective states and biological rhythms in time for the purpose of social regulation," the researchers write. "While synchrony refers to the simultaneous matching between partners, attunement refers to the sequential adjustment of behavior in response to the partner."

Mirroring each other's body language is a good example of attuning behaviorally, and the researchers found pairs who were most attracted to each other even experienced their nervous systems seeming to harmonize with one another. They measured this via each person's electrodermal activity (electrical characteristics of their skin), which they note "reflects the level of arousal and orientation of attention."

Women were actually more impacted by degrees of synchronization, being more attracted to men who displayed high levels synchrony. (Men found it desirable too, just women more so).

The takeaway.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Great relationships start with great sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(280)
sleep support+

As the study authors write, "When a man and a woman are highly synchronous and attuned during a date, their mutual romantic and sexual interest are high as well. This provides evidence that sexual and romantic attraction in humans involve social adjustment of the sympathetic nervous system and motor behaviors."

It's worth noting that these findings were only based on heterosexual couples. And further, it's unclear whether attunement results in attraction, or if attraction boosts attunement.

Either way though, psychologist and study co-author Shir Atzil, Ph.D., says the results indicate that body language is a powerful sign of attraction, if not a catalyst for it. "Connecting with a partner depends on how well we can synchronize our bodies," she says in a news release. "Our research demonstrates that behavioral and physiological synchrony can be a useful mechanism to attract a romantic partner."

So, what does that mean for you, practically speaking?

If you've got a first date coming up, pay attention to your date's body language, and whether you feel you're both "vibing" on the same level. If your date displays engaged body language and you feel a certain resonance in your energies—congrats. You just might have a second date to look forward to.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Love

The Science Of Kissing + 26 Tips To Be A Better Kisser, From Experts

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The Science Of Kissing + 26 Tips To Be A Better Kisser, From Experts
Parenting

The Relationship Red Flags (& Green Flags) We Need To Teach Kids To Look For

Kimberly Wolf, M.Ed.
The Relationship Red Flags (& Green Flags) We Need To Teach Kids To Look For
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Integrative Health

I’m A 55-Year-Old Former NFL Pro & I’m In The Best Shape Of My Life — Here's How

Jason Wachob
I’m A 55-Year-Old Former NFL Pro & I’m In The Best Shape Of My Life — Here's How
Beauty

Beware Of These TikTok Sunburn Treatment Hacks, From A Dermatologist

Hannah Frye
Beware Of These TikTok Sunburn Treatment Hacks, From A Dermatologist
Functional Food

4 Underrated, Expert-Backed Ways To Rev Up Your Digestion On The Daily

Merrell Readman
4 Underrated, Expert-Backed Ways To Rev Up Your Digestion On The Daily
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Shocking Reason You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine Based On The Seasons

Alexandra Engler
The Shocking Reason You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine Based On The Seasons
Integrative Health

I'd Always Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night—Until I Tried This Supplement*

Cynthia C.
I'd Always Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night—Until I Tried This Supplement*
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight, From A Nobel Prize-Winning Lab

Emma Loewe
3 Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight, From A Nobel Prize-Winning Lab
Integrative Health

I'm A Manual Therapist: This Is How To Sit Properly (Yes, There's A Correct Way)

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Manual Therapist: This Is How To Sit Properly (Yes, There's A Correct Way)
Routines

12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles

Merrell Readman
12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles
Functional Food

15 Easy-To-Add Superfood Ingredients That Will Make Any Dish More Nutrient-Dense

Kristine Thomason
15 Easy-To-Add Superfood Ingredients That Will Make Any Dish More Nutrient-Dense
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/first-date-body-language-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!