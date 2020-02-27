15 Questions To Ask Yourself After A First Date

If the answers to your questions were mostly negative, don't feel pressured to continue to go out with that person. "If there are a lot of red flags, you might have your answer there and give date two a hard pass," says Bos. However, you do want to pay attention to the type of questions that have negative answers. "Unless the 'no' reasons are major, like they were rude; made you feel bad; were mean, angry, or offensive; or had lifestyle differences that don't work for you and your life, then focus on the yeses," says House.