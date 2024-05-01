"Your friction is a good sign; you're being called to grow." This is one of the first things I say to reassure new couples coming to counseling. When handled in a proactive way, the challenges in our relationship are not only a part of a natural, positive process of transformation; they should ultimately create more closeness. We don't want to just go through it but grow through it. As the African proverb says: Smooth seas never make skillful sailors.