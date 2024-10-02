At some point, all couples who choose to move forward in some capacity together face a life stressor. Some of these stressors are positive and exciting: They choose to move in together, get engaged, have a baby, or start a new job. While these might be desired changes, they also add new responsibilities, identities, and conundrums to be solved. At other times, the stressors they face together are not welcomed: There might be a job loss, an illness, a difference that can't be negotiated, or financial stress, to name a few.