Make Your Home A Money Magnet With These 7 Easy Feng Shui Upgrades

Your home is a mirror of your life. And when you’re looking to boost your wealth—along with your confidence, self-esteem, sense of personal power, ingenuity, motivation, focus, and all the other factors that are associated with making more money— your home can be a fantastic support system.

It's far easier to maintain a growth mindset in a space that feels like a sanctuary. As a feng shui master, I've found that once people's home becomes more organized and deliberately designed, they begin to feel a shift in their day-to-day lives. So as you care for your home, you’re also caring for yourself. This investment of energy into your home is an investment in your well-being.

Here are some simple and very deliberate shifts you can customize in your own home to lean into wealth energy.