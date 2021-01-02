8 Simple Tweaks That Will Make Your Home Infinitely More Joyful
Back on one of the most challenging New Year’s Eves of my life, I decided that moving forward I would do everything in my power to find happiness.
I repeated this resolution all the time in conversations (“I’m focused on being happy this year”) and let it guide many a decision. Ultimately, it led me to a new home, a new career, and much more that I never expected or even dreamed was possible.
As wild and risky as it often felt to make the choices that would bring me joy, doing so ended up bringing me to what was, in many ways, the most successful year I'd ever had. After that, that practice of choosing more happiness in even the smallest ways became somewhat second nature.
Fast forward to this past year. During such a tumultuous time, making joy my greatest commodity was even more of a challenge. Still, I tried to find it as often as possible—and designing my environment for happiness really helped.
Bringing more joy to your home can be a way of focusing on the small and big moments that light up life and keep the positive momentum flowing. Here are some small ideas that can have a big impact on joy at home:
1. Play music.
All kinds, all day long! It’s an instant space-changer and mood-shifter, and it’s worth mentioning that sound is a healing modality.
2. Try some hygge.
The Danish art of happiness has gotten wildly popular for a reason—it really works! Think “cozy” in the new year; Wear cozy clothes, pull out a blanket and drape it on your sofa, light candles, pull out your favorite books, make tea or hot chocolate. (I’m entranced by the trending Hot Chocolate Bombs—chocolate balls filled with hot cocoa mix that dissolve into hot milk…) The idea is to keep things soft, warm, and as comforting as possible.
3. Bring on the citrus.
Both lemons and oranges have a long symbolic history of brightening up spaces in feng shui. Fill big bowls in the kitchen, dining room, or living room with fresh citrus to light up your space with fresh energy. And yes, please eat them and refill as needed!
4. Add more rainbows.
Multicolored spectrums of color are also multicolored spectrums of energy. Add a colorful painting to a wall, get a rainbow-colored computer background, eat more colors in your foods, wear more colors when you're lounging at home…all of it can help you feel a joy shift.
5. Make your metaphysical favorites a part of your home décor.
So many people I know keep their oracle cards tucked away under wraps, essential oils in the backs of drawers, and crystals stowed in a cabinet. Whatever spiritual tools you love to work with—dried herbs, oils, decks of cards, gemstones, incense—consider how you can more prominently feature them in your home this year.
6. Activate crafty spaces.
I’ve had clients transform their careers, relationships, and self-esteem simply by creating space for creativity at home. Your craft area doesn't need to be large to be life-changing. A small table, a corner, or a spot on the balcony is perfect.
7. Display your artwork.
Once you have a space set aside for creativity, display the art that comes from it. And, if you have kids, roommates, a partner, or other family members at home, get their creations on your walls too. When you see your art-and-crafted creations every day, it’s incredibly inspiring. And when everyone in your home sees their creativity on display, you can all feel that connection and pride together.
8. And… deep clean!
I left this one for last, not because I think cleaning is drudgery but because you might not love it. But never underestimate the power of a deep clean. It can bring instant rewards including fresh energy, more flow, more clarity, more sparkle… and more magnetism all around.
And with that, I’m wishing you and your home so much joy in the year ahead.