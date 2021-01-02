8 Simple Tweaks That Will Make Your Home Infinitely More Joyful

Back on one of the most challenging New Year’s Eves of my life, I decided that moving forward I would do everything in my power to find happiness.

I repeated this resolution all the time in conversations (“I’m focused on being happy this year”) and let it guide many a decision. Ultimately, it led me to a new home, a new career, and much more that I never expected or even dreamed was possible.

As wild and risky as it often felt to make the choices that would bring me joy, doing so ended up bringing me to what was, in many ways, the most successful year I'd ever had. After that, that practice of choosing more happiness in even the smallest ways became somewhat second nature.

Fast forward to this past year. During such a tumultuous time, making joy my greatest commodity was even more of a challenge. Still, I tried to find it as often as possible—and designing my environment for happiness really helped.

Bringing more joy to your home can be a way of focusing on the small and big moments that light up life and keep the positive momentum flowing. Here are some small ideas that can have a big impact on joy at home: