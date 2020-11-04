Interior Designers Share 5 Mini Desk Makeovers For When The Vibe Is Stale

To keep yourself motivated at home, intuitive counselor and sacred space designer Elana Kilkenny recommends making your own treasure box of inspiration: "Write down on small pieces of paper different vocational goals, personal dreams and/or ways you desire to feel, and put them in a small decorative box on your desk," she says.

What you write down should relate to how you use your desk—so if it's mostly for work, you'd want to put your career intentions on there. "Then, on the days when you could use some help on where to focus or need some inspiration, simply close your eyes and pick out a piece of paper from the box, and let the message that you pick intuitively guide you."