This has become my go-to morning cleanser. It’s gentle, calming, and leaves my skin feeling so supple. It’s quite thick when you pump it out of the bottle—if you told me it was a moisturizer, I’d honestly believe you! It’s that rich and creamy (thank you, shea butter) yet it dissolves into a deliciously milky confection.

I also adore the sweet ylang ylang scent, and I’m not someone who typically gravitates towards scented products (even if they are naturally fragranced). If you have angry, easily reactive skin or are simply looking for a gentle morning wash, I highly recommend you give this one a go.