Some beauty topics are noticeably more technical than others. Ask me about the burgeoning science of growth factors and regenerative dermatology, and I can nerd out for days (though that's a story for another day).

Then there are the categories that seem straightforward on the surface but actually contain some subtle distinctions—like, say, washing your face.

Sure, you may know you need an everyday cleanse, but do you know how long, exactly, you should scrub? Do you know the right cleanser for your skin type? Do you know the best time of day to head to the sink? That, friends, is where the nuances lie.

So today, I present you with all the nuts and bolts of washing your face. Let's dive in!