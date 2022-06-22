 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How To Use "Paradoxical Intention" To Fall Asleep, According To An Expert

How To Use "Paradoxical Intention" To Fall Asleep, According To An Expert

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman lying in bed awake

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 22, 2022 — 12:04 PM

Try as we might, we all have nights when we just can't seem to fall asleep. If you've meditated, turned on your essential oil diffuser, turned down the lights, and still can't doze off, you're in luck, because there's an easy—albeit surprising—hack that can serve as your "last resort" option for falling asleep.

Before we share that hack from National Health Service surgeon Karan Raj, allow us to explain why he says not to "try this powerful sleep hack unless everything has failed."

First, you need to address your sleep hygiene.

Before you try out Raj's sleep hack (which has amassed more than 1 million views on TikTok), you need to consider how your sleep hygiene could be affecting your ability to fall asleep quickly. There are plenty of "better" ways to optimize your sleep, he explains in a comment about why this hack should be a last resort. "This is endgame stuff," he adds.

As for some of those optimization strategies: Are you going to bed and waking up at the same time every day? Avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and large meals before bed? Getting enough exercise to tire out your body so it's ready to rest?

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(290)
sleep support+

There are many ways to regulate your lifestyle, and sleep schedule, so you can fall asleep more easily. One science-backed way is to take a sleep-supporting supplement like mindbodygreen's sleep support+ to calm the overactive mind and promote relaxation.* mbg's melatonin-free supplement contains magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.*

Check out our complete guide for what to do if you can't fall asleep, and if all else fails—then you can lean on Raj's advice, as described below.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

An expert's last resort for when you can't sleep.

When you're tossing and turning and can't doze off, here's the key: Stop trying to fall asleep, Raj says in the TikTok video. "You can fall asleep by trying not to fall asleep," the surgeon explains. "This trick is known as 'paradoxical intention,'" he says, adding, "If I ask you not to think about a polar bear, the first thing you do is think about a polar bear—your body works along the same principles."

By not forcing yourself to sleep, you take your mind away from ruminating on the fact that you can't sleep. From there, he says, you want to actually lie awake with your eyes open and tell yourself you're going to stay awake. "Your body will do the opposite, and eventually you'll feel tired and drift off to sleep," Raj says.

And this technique tracks with tips we've heard from other sleep experts, like behavioral sleep doctor Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM. She previously explained to mbg that if you've woken up in the middle of the night and can't fall back asleep, for example, she recommends getting out of bed, sitting somewhere, and doing something calming or relaxing (just don't look at any screens!) rather than fighting yourself back into slumber.

The benefit of actually getting out of bed, she notes, is so you don't start to associate your bed with being awake. So, all that to say, give Raj's trick a try, and if you don't feel it working, relocate to a cozy couch or chair until you're ready to drift back into it.

The takeaway.

No one likes to lie awake restlessly when they need to get their beauty sleep. If it's a frequent problem for you, make sure your sleep hygiene is in order: bedroom temperature, smart supplementation, the right pillow, and more can all do the trick. And if all else fails, give Raj's hack a try.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(290)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(290)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Are You Getting Enough Of This Heart- & Brain-Healthy Nutrient?

Brittany Loggins
Are You Getting Enough Of This Heart- & Brain-Healthy Nutrient?
Integrative Health

About 55% Of People Have This Specific Sleep Personality — Do You?

Sarah Regan
About 55% Of People Have This Specific Sleep Personality — Do You?
Mental Health

Feeling Unfulfilled & Burned Out? This 'Anti-Meditation' Practice May Help

Katina Mountanos
Feeling Unfulfilled & Burned Out? This 'Anti-Meditation' Practice May Help
Mental Health

6 Core Emotions & How They Work In The Body, Explained By Psychology Experts

Georgina Berbari
6 Core Emotions & How They Work In The Body, Explained By Psychology Experts
Beauty

Say Goodbye To Ingrown Hairs With These 10 Clean & Effective Treatments

Hannah Frye
Say Goodbye To Ingrown Hairs With These 10 Clean & Effective Treatments
Integrative Health

The One Supplement Wellness Icon Melissa Wood Swears By To Beat Bloat

Merrell Readman
The One Supplement Wellness Icon Melissa Wood Swears By To Beat Bloat
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

Want To Improve Your Core Strength? Try This Version Of A Classic Abs Move

Merrell Readman
Want To Improve Your Core Strength? Try This Version Of A Classic Abs Move
Beauty

The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer So Your Makeup Is Never Cakey

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer So Your Makeup Is Never Cakey
Motivation

The 10 Best Sandals For Walking, Based On Podiatrist Guidelines

Merrell Readman
The 10 Best Sandals For Walking, Based On Podiatrist Guidelines
Beauty

The One Antioxidant Supplement That Keeps This Actor Camera-Ready

Hannah Frye
The One Antioxidant Supplement That Keeps This Actor Camera-Ready
Women's Health

Can Taking Collagen Help Improve Bloating? New Research Says Yes

Hannah Frye
Can Taking Collagen Help Improve Bloating? New Research Says Yes
Integrative Health

The Attention Crisis Is Disrupting Your Focus — But This Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
The Attention Crisis Is Disrupting Your Focus — But This Can Help
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/expert-last-resort-hack-for-sleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!