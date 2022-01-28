 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night? This Is The Fastest Way To Fall Back Asleep

Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night? This Is The Fastest Way To Fall Back Asleep

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Is How To Fall Back Asleep After Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night

Image by fizkes / iStock

January 28, 2022 — 1:36 AM

Look, we’ve all been there: You wake up in the middle of the night, and no matter what you do, you cannot fall back asleep. You’ve counted enough sheep to fill up a football field, and, still, you’re tossing and turning under the covers. 

Rather than lying in stillness—or worse, grabbing your phone and scrolling through social media—take a breath and follow this advice from behavioral sleep doctor Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM. On the mindbodygreen podcast, she discusses how to (quickly!) fall back asleep after a late night wake-up and what you can do to sleep through the night. 

How to fall back asleep after waking up in the middle of the night. 

First step: Don’t look at the time, especially on your phone. “I really argue that the clock is just going to make it worse for many people,” says Harris. Not only can that blue light exposure keep you awake for longer but depending how late it reads, you might start to feel frustrated about not getting enough sleep—which may only make you feel more wired. 

Rather, she recommends actually getting out of bed: “If you start getting frustrated or your brain's getting active and you're not falling back asleep, get up, go sit somewhere, and do something calm and relaxing,” she says. (Like reading, for example.) Don’t bring your phone, as the blue light isn’t doing you any favors—but you can turn on a dim light while you engage in that quiet activity. 

Here’s the thing, though: The activity itself might not make you sleepy. “It's just really meant to pass the time,” says Harris. You may think that the point of the activity is to lull you back to sleep, but that’s actually a misnomer. “The point of getting out of bed is so that you're not teaching yourself that the bed is a place to toss and turn,” explains Harris. Read: The more you lie in bed trying to force yourself to feel sleepy, the more your mind may associate your bed with that lack of rest. "The bed becomes more about that than actual sleep," Harris adds. “So [sitting] on the couch and reading is great, but don't try to force the sleepiness to happen. You're just using it as a placeholder, and then get back in bed only when you're sleepy again.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to prevent those wake-ups. 

If you do wake up in the middle of the night, actually getting out of bed might pay off in the long-run—but Harris has a couple strategies to prevent those 2 a.m. wake-ups in the first place. One of those strategies? Going to bed later. Yes, really: "It's weird, but if you have trouble falling asleep or even with early morning wakings, I'll have you go to bed later," she says. 

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

It’s the same logic as above: If you don't feel sleepy, lying in bed and trying to force it can actually make matters worse. "I'd rather you go to bed when you're really sleepy so that you feel more confident in your ability to fall asleep," she notes. Not only will you likely be able to fall asleep faster, but chances are you’ll have fewer wake-ups, too. And if you need a little extra support to make your eyes feel heavy, experts have a few favorite natural sleep aids and bedtime routines to try as you wind down.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Waking up in the middle of the night can be frustrating, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself to fall asleep instantly—that may only exacerbate the issue. As Harris tells all of her clients who struggle with sleep: “If I don't sleep well tonight, I'll sleep well tomorrow. And if not tomorrow, definitely by the third day.” 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Give Your Working Memory A Boost With This Supplement*

Morgan Chamberlain
Give Your Working Memory A Boost With This Supplement*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Supports My Daily Well-Being & My Long-Term Health*

Abby Moore
This Supplement Supports My Daily Well-Being & My Long-Term Health*
Integrative Health

12 mbg Readers Rely On This Supplement To Wake Up Energized & Alert*

Emma Loewe
12 mbg Readers Rely On This Supplement To Wake Up Energized & Alert*
Integrative Health

Just In: Reviewers Say This Vitamin D Is Potent & Super Absorbable

Morgan Chamberlain
Just In: Reviewers Say This Vitamin D Is Potent & Super Absorbable
Integrative Health

This Nutrient Increases Healthy Circulation To Improve Heart (& Brain) Health

Brittany Loggins
This Nutrient Increases Healthy Circulation To Improve Heart (& Brain) Health
Functional Food

Common Mistakes Coffee Drinkers Make That Can Trigger The Inflammatory Response

Lindsay Boyers
Common Mistakes Coffee Drinkers Make That Can Trigger The Inflammatory Response
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This "Sweetheart Ingredient" Gives Every Skin Type An Impossible Glow

Jamie Schneider
This "Sweetheart Ingredient" Gives Every Skin Type An Impossible Glow
Climate Change

Wildfire Smoke Has Its Own Microbiome & 4 Other Crazy Climate-Health Connections

Emma Loewe
Wildfire Smoke Has Its Own Microbiome & 4 Other Crazy Climate-Health Connections
Spirituality

The One Crystal You Need To Boost Creativity (& Sex Drive) + How To Use It

Sarah Regan
The One Crystal You Need To Boost Creativity (& Sex Drive) + How To Use It
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Lush Lashes? Plus, How To Amp Yours Up

Andrea Jordan
Is This The Secret To Lush Lashes? Plus, How To Amp Yours Up
Routines

One Simple Exercise To Help Target This Often Neglected Area

Sarah Regan
One Simple Exercise To Help Target This Often Neglected Area
Beauty

Add *This* To Your Skin Care Routine To Get Rid Of Dryness Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
Add *This* To Your Skin Care Routine To Get Rid Of Dryness Once & For All
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-fall-back-asleep-after-2-m-wake-up
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!