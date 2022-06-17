Father’s Day is right around the corner, and we’re here to provide a very important PSA: Dads need skin care, too. Although, given the mass amount of products and tips available, it can be difficult to know exactly which steps are actually essential.

When we asked board-certified dermatologist and chief medical officer at Fig.1, Courtney Rubin, M.D., FAAD, about the most common mistake men make when it comes to skin care, she replied: “Not having a skin care routine!” So suffice it to say—for some folks, there's some work to be done.

Here, experts explain the basic steps to a great skin care routine for men over 50. With these easy tips, perhaps Dad will finally slather on that mineral sunscreen you oh-so subtly gifted him.