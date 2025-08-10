To that end according to Nardi, "At first blush, we might think that some types—namely, ISTJ, ISFJ, ENTJ, and INTJ—are good fits. And yes, ESTJs do tend to pair up with these types. But with ENTJ, the relationship can be overly business-like, in an unsatisfying way, and with the other three, the ESTJ's style may overshadow (that is, crush) their introverted partner." He also adds that ESTPs can work well with ESTJs because they complement each other.