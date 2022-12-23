In a 2021 Nutrients study, researchers tested the effects of EPA- and DHA-rich omega-3 supplements4 on sleep quality in healthy adults with inadequate fish consumption.

Compared to the placebo, participants that took DHA-rich fish oil saw a significant increase in sleep efficiency (the amount of time in bed spent sleeping) and a significant decrease in sleep latency (the amount of time taken to fall asleep). Participants that took EPA-rich fish oil saw a significant increase in sleep efficiency and reported feeling rested, energetic, and ready to perform.

Overall, the study results showed that an omega-3 supplement (particularly, a fish oil rich in DHA and EPA) can have a beneficial effect on overall sleep quality in individuals that don’t get enough oily fish in their diet (most of us).*

In other words? If you don’t eat fish on a regular basis, upping your EPA and DHA intake through supplementation is a fantastic way to ensure healthy omega-3 levels are established in your body, for overall health (including helping you fall asleep faster and get more restorative sleep with fewer disruptions).*