Weekly Energy Reading: A Wave Of Awakening Is Here — But Not Without Some Challenges

This week, I'm sensing that a lot of us will discover the ways we are keeping ourselves small. This realization could feel like a cold slap in the face—but we'll get through the other side much better off.

There seems to be a feeling of, "I always suspected I was ready to take on the challenge and now I know it," for example. It’s very Aries, and even a little Leo in that way. Leos love to enjoy the spotlight, and this week, you may be thinking, “Can everyone else see these gifts I’m finally seeing? They look great on me!”

You may also notice yourself getting intuitive hits about next steps in your life that may surprise you. The amazing thing about expanding into more of who we are is that we start to trust ourselves and the flow of the world.

However, it does feel like things start to get foggy again later in the week. Like the forecast of the last few weeks, the energy of the next seven days won't just have one theme. It will be awakening and confusion, rinse and repeat.

Yes, this week there is the remembering and unfolding of who you are, and it feels sudden and bold. But then you may forget. You may get a little cloudy again and feel like what you had realized about yourself isn’t true, because that time in second grade the cool kids kicked you out of the club and maybe they had a good point. Spoiler alert: they totally didn’t!