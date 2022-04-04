Those who we might call "intuitives" or “psychics” often tend to have a more highly developed intuitive intelligence. This kind of intelligence might arise as direct knowing, hunches, precognitive dreams, and visionary breakthroughs. Many with highly developed intuitive intelligence can learn to ask binary yes/no questions and get a “hit” of intuitive knowing, which gives them one piece of information that can be married with other intelligences to make wise decisions. Those with highly developed intuitive intelligence often describe intuitive hits as having a neutral quality. They just "drop-in" without any emotional content.

While intuition feels neutral when it drops in, you might have an emotional reaction to it, and that's a kind of intelligence too! They say the longest journey you’ll ever make is the one from your head to your heart, and when you perceive emotions not as the whim of the “ego,” but as guidance helping you navigate a complex world, you can get to know the gifts each emotion brings. By feeling the gifts of all emotions, without labeling them as “positive” or “negative," we realize that even uncomfortable ones like anger, jealousy, terror, and even hatred are there to guide us towards protective action.

Finally, some people are deeply body-based; their bodies read situations like a finely tuned compass. In my 10-year journey traveling the globe to study with shamans in Peru, Qigong masters from China, Balinese healers, energy and faith healers, and trauma therapists for my book Sacred Medicine, I met people who made decisions by asking their body questions and getting an uncontrollable somatic answer. (For example, full-body goosebumps are a "yes" and the absence of goosebumps is a "no".) These people tend to “trust their gut,” which is often a literal sensation in the solar plexus, and let their body lead the way.