Based on his research on dreams, Ribeiro thinks there is a very real chance they have a "predictive" function but not in the way you might think.

"It's not a deterministic oracle that can predict what's going to happen," he suggests, "but rather it's a very sophisticated, probabilistic, neurobiological machine that's based on what happened in the past—and simulates possible futures."

In other words, our dreams are constantly putting out potential scenarios for what the future could look like, based on what our brains know of the past.

Think of it like this: We know that dreams (and sleep in general) play a role in consolidating memories. In doing so, they help us learn and prepare for the future and are "a source of new ideas and creativity," Ribeiro tells mbg. "On top of the neurological processes at play, you have the dream level that's symbolic and related to your life in a predictive manner," meaning that some of it may eventually prove true to your experience.