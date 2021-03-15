Déjà rêvé is a French phrase that translates to "already dreamt." It can actually encompass a few specific experiences, which we'll touch on later, but generally speaking, it describes the sensation of feeling like you dreamt about something before it happened in real life.

Research is limited, but according to one 2010 study on the subject, experiencing déjà rêve is common—though notably, it does get less common with age.

Often, dreams seem to be get buried deep within one's memory, only to be recalled when something in real life triggers that memory. This leads to the feeling that you've already had that particular experience before.

In a more recent study from 2018, researchers found that déjà rêvé and dream recall could actually be induced via electrical brain stimulation (EBS), suggesting that our brains might have special memory systems specifically to store dreams.

Interestingly, according to the 2010 research, there is evidence that people who have 'thin boundaries' between mental states and are wide open to experience are more likely to experience déjà rêvé (and déjà vu).

As therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D. explains to mbg, this is "possibly because their brain is capable of running on multiple tracks that overlap at times."