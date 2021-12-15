According to Ellis, almost everyone experiences déjà vu sometimes, with roughly two-thirds (60 to 70%) of people experiencing it "fairly regularly."

It's thought to happen less as we get older and appears to be associated with stress and fatigue. The phenomenon is particularly common among people with temporal-lobe epilepsy and some other psychiatric conditions, according to research on epileptic patients—with virtually all people with epilepsy having experienced déjà vu. Interestingly, the sensation often happens right before a seizure, which is known as "ictal déjà vu." Other research has also linked it with dementia.

"Temporal lobe epilepsy, migraines, anxiety, and dissociation can be associated with more frequent and extended déjà vu experiences," Ellis notes, adding, "Neurobiologists suggest it could be explained by parts of our brain being out of sync, and they have been able to induce déjà vu in the lab by stimulating specific cortical structures."

All that to say, déjà vu is common, and while it can be related to certain conditions, it is not a cause for alarm. "Déjà vu can warn of epilepsy or other neurological issues, but in most cases, it is a benign and mysterious experience to wonder about and enjoy," Ellis says.

With that being said, if you're experiencing a seemingly high or bothersome amount of déjà vu experiences, talk to your doctor.