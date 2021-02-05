I'm A Dream Expert & Here's What Most People Get Wrong About Dreams

First thing’s first: Everybody dreams. According to Ellis, most of what experts consider “typical dreaming” happens during REM sleep, and she says that most people have about two hours worth of REM sleep each night. “Chances are that if you wake somebody up in REM, they're going to be in the middle of a dream,” she adds. So even the people who swear they just don’t dream do actually venture into dreamland for at least two hours—they just might not remember it. “It's a problem with dream recall not dreaming,” she explains.

So how do you remember your dreams, you ask? Well, says Ellis, the best time to remember your dreams is during your sleep-wake transition, when REM-sleep is most concentrated. “REM periods get longer and longer through the night, and so the last thing in the morning, those are probably the most interesting dreams,” says Ellis.

That’s not to say you need to set an alarm for the crack of dawn: Ellis recommends letting yourself sleep until you wake up naturally, if you can. “Give yourself enough time to go through that whole sleep cycle, don't cut your sleep cycle off at the end, and [try to] wake up slowly so that your dreams are accessible to you,” she explains. Slow that waking process down, try to reflect on what you were just dreaming about (where were you? Who were you with?), and write down the details if that helps.