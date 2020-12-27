While the research is minimal, there have been a handful of studies suggesting humans' sleep patterns are impacted by the moon.

In one 2013 study, researchers found that around the full moon, participants showed a 30% decrease on average of EEG-delta activity (which is associated with deep sleep). It also took participants longer to fall asleep, and they reported reduced sleep quality.

In another 2014 study, the full moon was associated with lower sleep efficiency and less deep sleep, and it took participants longer to get into REM sleep.

And not for nothing, there's plenty of anecdotal evidence the people have trouble sleeping around the full moon as well.

More research is needed before we know for certain, but one theory is that the moon messes with sleep because it affects our circadian clocks.