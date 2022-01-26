Of course, we have to address the elephant in the room: caffeine. Caffeine isn’t exclusive to coffee, of course, but coffee is one of the biggest dietary contributors of this phytonutrient stimulant.

And while all coffee contains anti-inflammatory compounds, whether or not it impacts the inflammatory response can depend on the concentration of caffeine, how your body reacts to caffeine, your genetics, and your age. “Everyone is different, and everyone will have different set points regarding how much caffeine they can tolerate and should drink,” says integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D.

Caffeine can trigger your stress response, releasing cortisol in the process. While cortisol is anti-inflammatory by nature, prolonged levels can have the opposite effect.

“It is important to note that everyone may have a different threshold for how much is too much for them,” Singh says. “We each metabolize caffeine differently. Some people are fast metabolizers, and others are slow metabolizers, so this will affect how much you are likely able to tolerate.”

If you’re particularly sensitive to the botanical stimulant or a slow metabolizer—meaning, thanks to your genetics, it takes longer for caffeine to move through your system—it can exacerbate that stress response as well as contribute to nerves, a racing heart, and jitters, among other signs of heightened stress. One study in the Journal of the American Medical Association even linked caffeine and heart health outcomes (but not people who metabolize caffeine at a normal rate), although it wasn’t totally clear whether this could be attributed to coffee's impact on the inflammatory response.

Pedre also points out that too much caffeine, or more than 150 milligrams (the amount you’d get from a 20-ounce cup of coffee) can increase insulin secretion, which leads to cravings for sugar and refined carbohydrates—foods that negatively affect inflammatory pathways.

Even though coffee counts towards your fluid intake, caffeine can also be dehydrating, which can lead to a similar outcome. “I encourage patients to stay ahead of their hydration,'' Pedre says. “Drink at least 64 fluid ounces of clean, filtered water daily, or even more depending on your caffeine habit.”

Finally, if you drink too much caffeine, it can interfere with your sleep. And tossing and turning all night isn’t just annoying, getting a good night's sleep is essential for healthy inflammatory response.