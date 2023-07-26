Water-soluble vitamins—including all eight B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folate, and B12) and vitamin C—are the nutrients most likely to be peed out when taking a multi.

“Water-soluble vitamins must be dissolved in water and they are readily used by the body. Whatever the body doesn’t need during that time is then eliminated via urine,” says registered dietitian Maeson Temple, RDN, LD, CNSC.

And as Ferira shared, a healthy body has a very logical regulation system (aka homeostasis) to keep levels of these vitamins in check. It’s able to take what it needs of these water-soluble vitamins and filter out extra left in the blood with urine. For example, extra riboflavin (or vitamin B2) is the culprit of the fluorescent highlighter hue of the urine. “It does not mean the body did not absorb the vitamin,” Temple assures.

It's important to get enough water-soluble vitamins daily, as the body doesn’t have internal stores to rely on if your intake is down one day.

Fat-soluble vitamins, on the other hand, can be stored in the body for later use. This includes vitamins A, D, E, and K, which are not excreted in urine. In fact, “fat-soluble vitamins are wonderfully preserved through a fancy homeostatic system in the body known as enterohepatic recirculation,” Ferira adds.