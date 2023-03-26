To do this, Boodram recommends having a set of "Frozen Five Requirements" and sticking to them. "These are your core values and traits that are nonnegotiable when it comes to a new potential partner," she explains. Maybe you want someone family-oriented, funny, or someone who is highly empathetic. As long as your "Frozen Five" are met, she says, dating your opposite can work out—but similar to unique love languages, apology languages, and attachment styles, Boodram says that your desired traits will likely change over time. So keep an open mind and be flexible when searching for a compatible partner.