To help support healthy digestion, mbg created a targeted four-strain probiotic supplement.* The selected bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM) are specifically targeted to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption, while also easing bloat.*

These probiotic strains have been clinically shown to maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system, promote comfort, and elevate your gut microbiome.*

And as reassuring as the science is, these positive user experiences seem to hold even more weight: