What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Based On Your Dosha

Ayurvedic medicine has been practiced in India for thousands of years. Nowadays, cultures around the world celebrate this healthcare system's preventative benefits and balancing effects. In Ayurveda, there are three main "health types," called doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. A quick dosha quiz can help you figure out which one(s) you're dominant in.

Depending on your dosha, you'll want to eat and avoid certain foods to support your body's digestion. To make it easy, we rounded up breakfast options for each dosha, courtesy of Ayurvedic healer and the author of Ayurveda Lifestyle Wisdom, Acharya Shunya, plus lunch and dinner options for each dosha from certified Ayurvedic practitioner, Ananta Ripa Ajmera. We hope these nourishing ideas serve as a jumping-off point for your dream dosha menu.