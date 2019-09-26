mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes
|
Medically Reviewed

Exactly What Breakfast Will Make YOU Feel Best (Based On Your Ayurvedic Dosha)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Medical review by Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.

Photo by Hung Quach

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on September 26, 2019

There's something about winter that makes the nourishing food of Ayurveda even more appealing, and we love how the ancient system is designed to work everyone's individual body, via identifying a dominant dosha (not sure what dosha you are? Here's how to tell). According to internationally renowned Ayurvedic healer and the author of Ayurveda Lifestyle Wisdom: A Complete Prescription to Optimize Your Health, Prevent Disease, and Live with Vitality and Joy, Acharya Shunya, eating for your dosha can make you feel clear-headed, energetic, and more satiated than just grabbing any old meal. And what better way to get all of these benefits than at breakfast time, when you can set the tone for the rest of your day? We asked Acharya to share the best breakfast for every dosha.

Vata Breakfast: Spiced Bananas

If you’re vata dominant, heavy, oily and bulky foods prevent brain fog and fatigue. The spices in my spiced banana recipe aid with digestion and prevent gas. Why banana? Banana is a power source of nutrition. It works as a mild natural laxative, and earth and water elements counterbalance vata's air and space ones. They also ensure good elimination as bananas are oily and add bulk. This is important since vata types are vulnerable to constipation.

This recipe is fast and easy to make. For convenience, pre-blend the spices and keep it in a shaker. These three tastes of sweet, sour and salty are great for the vata dosha. You can also replace banana with (or add) sweet potato, figs, or ripe mangoes.

Ingredients

  • 1 large or 2 medium ripe bananas
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon rock salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon cilantro, minced

Method

  1. Peel and dice banana(s) into bite-size pieces.
  2. Sprinkle cumin, salt, and lemon juice over banana.
  3. Toss and mix well. Garnish with minced cilantro.
Article continues below

Pitta breakfast: Creamy Semolina

Wheat is perceived as an evil food these days. But for pittas, wheat is sweet, cool and helps soothe excessive vata and pitta in the body. It’s a nutritious food that has been a staple in India and many other countries for centuries. Sattvic in nature and known for increasing vitality and immunity, wheat flour increases balance, supports digestion, and prevents osteoporosis. In this recipe, both wheat and milk, which are cooling and nourishing, are combined to create my delicious creamy breakfast semolina. Feel free to substitute cow milk for goat or rice milk.

Ingredients

  • 1⁄4 cup wheat semolina
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 2–3 saffron threads (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon slivered almonds (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon raisins (optional)
  • Cane sugar, to taste (1–2 teaspoons)

Method

  1. Dry roast the semolina in a pan until lightly toasted.
  2. Slowly add milk to the pan, stirring constantly to avoid lump formation.
  3. Add cardamom and saffron to the milk and wheat mixture. Bring it to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat and simmer for 8–10 minutes until a thin porridge-like consistency is achieved. If too thick, add more water.
  5. Add almonds and raisins.
  6. Serve immediately. Eat hot.
Article continues below

Kapha breakfast: Mung Bean Pancakes

For Kapha types, mung bean pancakes is the perfect way to start the day. Mung beans are a highly underrated super food. Mung reduces excess fat, mitigates cholesterol, improves immunity, brightens complexion, and generally balances all three doshas. It has a unique composition of both being light and yet satisfying. These pancakes are a part of my daily breakfast routine. If your family is comprised of different doshas, you’ll want to make it a part of yours, too. All doshas can eat these pancakes every day.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup yellow mung beans (soaked 3 hours or overnight)
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground, roasted cumin
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon rock salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon asafoetida
  • 2 tablespoons ghee

Method

  1. Drain soaking liquid from mung beans and place in a blender. Blend on high speed for about 1 minute, adding a small amount of water (about 2 tablespoons) until smooth.
  2. Add cumin, salt, turmeric, ginger, and asafoetida and blend again briefly in the mixture with enough water so that the batter is a medium-thin consistency similar to wheat-flour pancake batter.
  3. Heat a small amount of ghee (1⁄2–1 teaspoon) in a skillet or griddle on medium heat.
  4. Drop a small ladle full of batter (1⁄4 cup) onto griddle and spread in a circle. Cook on first side until edges start to brown and lift, about 5 minutes.
  5. Flip pancake with spatula and cook on second side until golden brown, about 3–5 minutes.
  6. Repeat steps 3 through 5 with the rest of the batter and ghee.

Here's what happens when you eat for your dosha (it's pretty amazing).

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-breakfast-for-your-ayurvedic-dosha

Your article and new folder have been saved!