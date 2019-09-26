If you’re vata dominant, heavy, oily and bulky foods prevent brain fog and fatigue. The spices in my spiced banana recipe aid with digestion and prevent gas. Why banana? Banana is a power source of nutrition. It works as a mild natural laxative, and earth and water elements counterbalance vata's air and space ones. They also ensure good elimination as bananas are oily and add bulk. This is important since vata types are vulnerable to constipation.

This recipe is fast and easy to make. For convenience, pre-blend the spices and keep it in a shaker. These three tastes of sweet, sour and salty are great for the vata dosha. You can also replace banana with (or add) sweet potato, figs, or ripe mangoes.

Ingredients