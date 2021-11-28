 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Stop Making This Common Mistake When Applying Eyeliner

Stop Making This Common Mistake When Applying Eyeliner

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Stop Making This Common Mistake When Applying Eyeliner

Image by Julie Meme / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 28, 2021 — 12:33 PM

Mastering the art of the eyeliner takes a few things: a gorgeous, well-formulated eye product, a handy how-to full of tips from the pros (you're just in luck; we already wrote it for you), and a masterstroke of confidence. When you go in with that pen or pencil, you just have to know to your core you're going to nail it: I've always believed that eyeliner can sense your fear. 

Jokes aside, one vital thing you may be missing is that the angle at which you hold it makes a huge difference in your final outcome. Here, the common mistake makeup artists see all the time. 

You may be making this common eyeliner mistake: It's all about the angle.

The angle at which you hold your felt tip eyeliner will affect how thick the lines appear. NeeziieBabiie, a celebrity MUA and founder of NeeziieBabiieBeauty, recommends, "The more parallel the tip is to the eye, the thicker the eyeliner will be applied. It helps to angle the felt tip at 45 degrees and apply the tip lightly but with intention. This will allow you to apply a tight line across." 

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
cellular beauty+

It's easy to be tempted to hold your tool right in line with the curve of your eye, but this will press more product onto the area, creating a larger line. With the 45-degree hold, you're just getting the very end of the pen or felt tip. Now, if you want to start small and build up the line—which we recommend newbies do—just barely trace alongside the eye, then keep layering lines on top until you reach the desired effect. Remember: It's always easier to add than subtract. 

And if you do end up with more coverage than you intended? You can always clean up the stray moves with a micellar-soaked cotton swab or strategically placed concealer. A bonus: "The contrast of the bright concealer and liner will define the line even more," says Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

A lot goes into an eye look—that's for sure. And who knew angles were going to play such a role? Turns out getting the right degree is the key to your ideal thickness. 

cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
cellular beauty+
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Home

The Most Dangerous Household Mold & How To Spot It, From A Remediation Expert

Michael Rubino
The Most Dangerous Household Mold & How To Spot It, From A Remediation Expert
Beauty

A Must Try: These 12 Shampoos Were Literally Made For Curls In Mind

Alexandra Engler
A Must Try: These 12 Shampoos Were Literally Made For Curls In Mind
Personal Growth

Are You Going Through A Midlife Crisis? Here Are The Signs & Stages

Sarah Regan
Are You Going Through A Midlife Crisis? Here Are The Signs & Stages
Home

How To Start An Epic Apartment Garden, No Matter Where You Live

Amy Pennington
How To Start An Epic Apartment Garden, No Matter Where You Live
Recipes

5 Genius Ways To Use Up Leftover Basil, Rosemary, Thyme & More

Kami McBride
5 Genius Ways To Use Up Leftover Basil, Rosemary, Thyme & More
Love

Subtle Signs Someone's Romantically Interested In You, In Case You're Curious

Kelly Gonsalves
Subtle Signs Someone's Romantically Interested In You, In Case You're Curious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Understanding The Mother Wound, The Unique Trauma We Inherit From Our Mothers

Julie Nguyen
Understanding The Mother Wound, The Unique Trauma We Inherit From Our Mothers
Nature

Healthy Planet, Healthy You: Climate News You Need To Know This Month

Emma Loewe
Healthy Planet, Healthy You: Climate News You Need To Know This Month
Spirituality

This Is A Huge Week For Inner Work, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
This Is A Huge Week For Inner Work, According To Astrologers
Mental Health

I Thought My Symptoms Pointed To Depression — Then I Discovered This Diagnosis

Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
I Thought My Symptoms Pointed To Depression — Then I Discovered This Diagnosis
Recipes

These Easy Apple Collagen Baked Oats Are A Sweet Treat For Your Skin*

Jamie Schneider
These Easy Apple Collagen Baked Oats Are A Sweet Treat For Your Skin*
Integrative Health

I Used To Wake Up Every 3 Hours — Until I Tried This Sleep Supplement*

Christine Nguyen
I Used To Wake Up Every 3 Hours — Until I Tried This Sleep Supplement*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/common-eyeliner-mistake-when-applying-product-according-to-muas
cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!