Stop Making This Common Mistake When Applying Eyeliner

Mastering the art of the eyeliner takes a few things: a gorgeous, well-formulated eye product, a handy how-to full of tips from the pros (you're just in luck; we already wrote it for you), and a masterstroke of confidence. When you go in with that pen or pencil, you just have to know to your core you're going to nail it: I've always believed that eyeliner can sense your fear.

Jokes aside, one vital thing you may be missing is that the angle at which you hold it makes a huge difference in your final outcome. Here, the common mistake makeup artists see all the time.