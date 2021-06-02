The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Immune Resilience*
In my twenties and thirties, I would get sick at least a few times a year. Like clockwork, a cold would knock me out for a few days. I used to pop a couple of fizzy packs with immune-centric ingredients when I started to feel awful—but by then, it was too little, too late. I didn’t know I was missing some key, daily immune support tools.
Now in my forties, our two little girls require very active parenting, and I’ve needed to make a lot of changes to ensure I’m always feeling my best. That’s why now, I’m all about proactive daily immune support. I can’t wait until I’m feeling worn-out and burned out before taking action. Instead, I believe in making consistent, intentional daily choices, which brick-by-brick help lay the foundation for a healthier immune system.
How I'm being more proactive about my immune health.
For one, as someone who has struggled with sleep for over 20 years, I’m very thoughtful about sleep fitness. My night routine, which is more sacred than my morning routine, involves the key pillars of sleep hygiene: My bedroom temperature is set at 67 degrees, I use black-out shades, and I'm very intentional about electronic shut-down every night.
I also try to front-load my healthy habits. For example, I stack my low-glycemic veggie intake and hydration at the beginning of the day (I drink three glasses before even leaving the house, to be exact).
What's more, I make time for experiences that fuel my soul and promote joy. For me, that looks like swimming with my daughter at the local pool before work in warmer months, and sledding in the park during colder months.
immune support+
Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*
While each of these daily practices plays an important role in my well-being routine, I know they aren't quite enough to serve as an immunity shield. I’m also aware that my immune system has been artificially protected over the past year, since I didn't see many people or do much traveling.
That's where mindbodygreen immune support+ comes into play. This product has been years in the making—I have personally been taking for over 6 months, and I’m feeling my healthiest.*
My review of immune support+.
In this newest supplement offering, mindbodygreen combined the research-backed, foundational staples of immune support (think: vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc) with emerging ingredients recommended by my own functional medicine doctors (quercetin phytosome and Wellmune® beta-glucan). It's next-level immune support.*
Vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc bisglycinate are an immune trifecta, with antioxidant and immunomodulatory actions in the body.*
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient, meaning our bodies can’t produce it naturally, so we need it from other sources. As I've learned from lab work with my functional medicine doctor, I need some help with absorption of this micronutrient—luckily, immune support+ uses a highly-absorbed, water-soluble form of vitamin C.
I'm investing in my everyday immune health today to be ready for tomorrow.*
Another important ingredient, vitamin D3, is an essential fat-soluble nutrient and versatile immunomodulator that we need daily—whether you are getting sunshine or not. And zinc bisglycinate is a high-quality, gentle, and bioavailable form of zinc (another essential micronutrient) to help protect our immune cells and their critical daily functions.*
What about quercetin phytosome? We believe it’s superior because this unique form, derived from Japanese pagoda tree flowers, enhances bioavailability. It's a plant-based powerhouse that has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, promoting a balanced immune response.* I definitely need more of that.
This supplement also features beta-glucan, a plant-based fiber thought to “train” the body’s innate immune cells to mount future responses.* After spending too much time away from germs over the past year, my immune system needs to get back to training—and this can certainly help.*
Being intentional about sleep, food, and joy are the pillars of wellness. Adding in immune support+ is the daily shield to strengthen my body’s natural defenses.* I'm investing in my everyday immune health today to be ready for tomorrow.*