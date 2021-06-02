The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Immune Resilience*

In my twenties and thirties, I would get sick at least a few times a year. Like clockwork, a cold would knock me out for a few days. I used to pop a couple of fizzy packs with immune-centric ingredients when I started to feel awful—but by then, it was too little, too late. I didn’t know I was missing some key, daily immune support tools.

Now in my forties, our two little girls require very active parenting, and I’ve needed to make a lot of changes to ensure I’m always feeling my best. That’s why now, I’m all about proactive daily immune support. I can’t wait until I’m feeling worn-out and burned out before taking action. Instead, I believe in making consistent, intentional daily choices, which brick-by-brick help lay the foundation for a healthier immune system.