It's not a mere coincidence that some of the world's longest-lived people enjoy a daily cup of joe. Besides helping enhance energy and focus, coffee has been tied to a lower risk of premature death1 by heart disease and cancer. In one study on nearly 500,000 adults2 , drinking up to eight cups of coffee (both decaf and caffeinated) a day was inversely associated with mortality. Some research has found that habitual coffee drinking may reduce one's risk of type 2 diabetes3 and obesity4 .