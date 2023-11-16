I don't sip tea; I don't dabble in matcha; I'm a coffee drinker through and through. I've had a love affair with coffee for 25 years and have no plans to stop soon. But I know that not all coffee is created equal. Just like I look for 100% grass-fed beef if I'm going to have a burger, I now know to look for coffee that's been tested for mold and is full of antioxidant polyphenols. If I'm going to drink so much coffee, it better be the best—and clean coffee+ delivers. Of the 20+ products we’ve launched over the last five years, this might be my personal favorite. Cheers to a delicious-tasting, health-forward coffee that you can finally trust.