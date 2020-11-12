The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body, running up from the base of your spine to the crown of your head. When the chakras are all open and free-flowing, we feel light, aligned, and at ease. But if even one is blocked, it can cause a myriad of issues, both mental and physical, and block energy from reaching the chakras that come after it. (So if your first chakra, the root, is blocked, chances are all your other chakras are somehow out of balance too.)

Energy healers, such as reiki practitioners, are excellent at gauging whether someone has a blocked chakra or chakras, but with a little self-analysis—or this quick test–you can get a good sense of which chakra you might be struggling with most.