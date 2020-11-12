mindbodygreen

Is One Of Your Chakras Blocked? Here's A Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
11/11/19

November 12, 2020 — 16:32 PM

The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body, running up from the base of your spine to the crown of your head. When the chakras are all open and free-flowing, we feel light, aligned, and at ease. But if even one is blocked, it can cause a myriad of issues, both mental and physical, and block energy from reaching the chakras that come after it. (So if your first chakra, the root, is blocked, chances are all your other chakras are somehow out of balance too.)

Energy healers, such as reiki practitioners, are excellent at gauging whether someone has a blocked chakra or chakras, but with a little self-analysis—or this quick test–you can get a good sense of which chakra you might be struggling with most.

And have no fear—it is more than possible to unblock your chakras to get them flowing freely once more. Once you find out which of yours needs some work, try a chakra meditation to get started and check out these tips specifically tailored to the root, sacral, solar plexus, heart, throat, and crown chakra.

