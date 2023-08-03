The skin on your hands is one of the very first areas to show signs of aging. Think: dark spots, lack of moisture, and loose, crepey skin. And yet, so many of us don’t show our paws the love they deserve! Sure, you may get a monthly manicure or two to freshen up your nails and sport an eye-catching polish, but you likely don’t treat the area with high-powered actives.

Well, you 100% should, according to esthetician and manicurist Jocelyn Petroni. In fact, the Australian-based pro often incorporates hand and nail care into her top tier skin care services—ever heard of a nail facial?

Put simply, “A nail facial involves conditioning and strengthening the nail plate, with the finishing look of a glossy manicure,” explains Petroni. “The hands reflect our age, so we need them looking smooth and revitalized.”

Just in case you don’t find yourself Down Under to book a treatment, Petroni shares her must-have tips to create a stellar nail facial at home. Clippers at the ready…