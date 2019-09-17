What The Carnivore Diet Does To Your Microbiome, According To A Gut Expert

Makes sense, right? Every single fruit, vegetable, whole grain, seed, nut, and legume has a unique mix of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals (aka healing chemicals exclusively found in plants). Some examples are the antioxidant anthocyanidins in blueberries for memory, beta-carotene in carrots for healthy eyes, and lycopene in tomatoes for the heart. All of the colors you find in plants are more than just easy on the eyes; they're fuel for your health.

And wait, there's more: When we're talking gut microbes, there is one nutrient more essential than the rest, and that is fiber. Prebiotic fiber is food for your gut microbes. When they feast on it, they release postbiotic short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that have healing effects throughout the body. They strengthen the good gut microbes and weaken the inflammatory bad ones. They also close the holes in the colon that are often referred to as "leaky gut," optimize the immune system, lower cholesterol, and regulate blood sugar. Not to mention that SCFAs protect humans from killers like heart disease, stroke, and cancer and even cross the blood-brain barrier to improve brain function. In short, they are powerful!

But there's only one way to get SCFAs, and that's through prebiotic fiber. And there is only one place you can get fiber from—plants! Yes, plants have cornered the market on fiber and SCFAs. There are some out there who may claim that you can find butyrate—one of the SCFAs—in high-fat dairy (like butter) or in a supplement. But just to set the record straight, ingested butyrate is not the same as butyrate produced by our microbes. When you eat your butyrate, it's absorbed almost immediately in the small intestine without ever reaching the large intestine where you need it. This is why I stress the importance of fiber for SCFAs. There is no evidence that butter or a supplement is able to adequately recreate these benefits.