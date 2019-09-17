What The Carnivore Diet Does To Your Microbiome, According To A Gut Expert

But there's only one way to get SCFAs, and that's through prebiotic fiber. And there is only one place you can get fiber from—plants! Yes, plants have cornered the market on fiber and SCFAs. There are some out there who may claim that you can find butyrate—one of the SCFAs—in high-fat dairy (like butter)2 or in a supplement. But just to set the record straight, ingested butyrate is not the same as butyrate produced by our microbes. When you eat your butyrate, it's absorbed almost immediately in the small intestine without ever reaching the large intestine where you need it. This is why I stress the importance of fiber for SCFAs. There is no evidence that butter or a supplement is able to adequately recreate these benefits.