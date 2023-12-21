"The strategies coming out with the microbiome are becoming so incredibly powerful," says Davis. "Think of it like going to a restaurant. You don't freak out and say, 'There's no way I can order all of these appetizers, main courses, and desserts.' You pick and choose the ones you want. We can do the same in the microbiome." Of course, it's not as simple as ordering dinner, but researchers are beginning to pinpoint specific species of microbes that are especially great for mental health versus skin health versus metabolic health, and so on.