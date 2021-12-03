Your skin is a reflection of your internal health, and it’s constantly sending you signals—a chapped pout is a surefire signal for more hydration, but in some cases, it also might indicate some nutritional gaps. "Dry lips may also be a sign of a vitamin [gap] like B vitamins or zinc," Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics, tells mbg about the chapped skin. Specifically, dietary gaps in folate, B6, B12, and B2 (aka riboflavin) have all been associated with cracked lips.

An iron gap has also been linked to a dry, chapped pout—which makes sense, given the mineral’s ability to support healing processes.* Zinc is important for healthy skin as well,* and a lack of it has been associated with dryness around the mouth.

If you think you might be dealing with one of these nutritional gaps, you can always "add a supplement or multivitamin after speaking with your doctor," Rodney suggests. Of course, you could always opt for a standalone supplement to bridge any specific gaps—like a separate zinc or B complex—but a robust multivitamin can help you cover all your bases at once.* Yep, a high-quality multi can help smooth your pout, assuming it features these essential nutrients we discussed above.*