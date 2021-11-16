Asking For A Friend: Can Multivitamins Help Your Hair Grow Strong?

The short answer is that if a multivitamin contains specific ingredients shown to support hair, follicle, or scalp health, you may see some improvement in the overall quality of your hair.* So yes, a multivitamin may encourage healthy hair growth!* But it’s not a guarantee: You have to evaluate your multi’s ingredient list first.

Here, some well-researched ingredients (aka, micronutrient and phytonutrients) to look for in your multivitamin: