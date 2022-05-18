This Easy Sex Position Allows For Super-Deep Penetration (Read: Intense Orgasms)

Getting into the butterfly position is actually pretty easy: "The receiver lies on their back, and the penetrator stands above them and enters them," says sex educator Niki Davis-Fainbloom. "To do this, you must find a surface that is the right height so that the penetrating object is aligned with the receiver's pelvis."

Make sure that the giver doesn't have to reach up onto their tippy-toes—they should be able to stand comfortably and sturdily. The person being penetrated then fans out their knees to the side and rests their feet on the penetrator's shoulders.