The 5 Best Early Black Friday Mattress Deals To Shop Ahead Of The Holiday
One of our top tips for getting high-quality sleep is investing in a solid bed setup. Research shows sleeping on the wrong mattress can negatively impact sleep quality1, which has implications for your overall health. The only downside of a new mattress? It's an investment with the price tag to match—but the best Black Friday mattress deals give you a rare chance to create the ultimate sleep sanctuary for less.
We know: Black Friday isn't for another couple of days. However, a ton of mattress companies have already started sharing discounts ahead of the massive shopping holiday (and they're not the only early-bird markdowns we've spotted). These premature discounts offer a rare chance for you to score some of the year's best savings before you even dig into Thanksgiving dinner.
The best early Black Friday mattress deals of 2022:
The best early Black Friday mattress deals of 2022:
What's more, some of our favorite nontoxic mattress brands are part of the early discounts with savings up to $1,000. (Yep, that's basically a cold plunge tub.) These deals typically extend sitewide and come with a few fun freebies to sweeten the deal, such as pillows, sheets, and comforters.
Below, we unveil the best early Black Friday mattress deals to shop right now—whether you're on the hunt for the softest cloud mattress, hardest extra-firm option, or something right in between.
The 5 best early Black Friday mattress deals of 2022:
Avocado Mattress
Sale:
- 10% off sitewide
Top picks:
- Avocado Green Mattress
- Eco Organic Mattress
- Avocado Latex Mattress
Black Friday is Avocado's biggest savings event of the year with 10% off sitewide through November 28 with code SAVE10. The certified organic brand boasts plenty of eco-friendly picks, including a completely latex foam option and a handful of hybrid models. What's more, it even offers a few options for infants and toddlers to ensure the full family can get in on a healthier snooze.
Previously Featured In: best latex mattresses, best mattress for hip pain, the best pillow-top mattresses
Birch
Sale:
- Save $400 on any mattress
Top picks:
- Birch Natural Mattress
Both of Birch's hand-made, non-toxic mattresses are discounted $400 in the brand's Black Friday sale. Ideal for all sleep positions, the medium-firm designs are hybrid models that pair together 8-inch steel coils with a layer of natural Talalay latex. However, the slightly pricier luxe model adds zoned lumbar support for added pressure relief and spinal alignment. You can't go wrong either way—especially when you factor the two free pillows included in every purchase. Just be sure to use the promo code BLACKRIDAY400 before the early access deal disappears.
Previously Featured In: the best mattress for stomach sleepers, the best hybrid mattresses, the best mattresses for snoring
Saatva
Sale:
- Save $350 on orders of $1,000
Top picks:
- Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress
- Saatva Latex Hybrid
Saatva is a sustainable luxury mattress brand with the prices to match, making the brand's holiday sale the perfect time to splurge. For a limited time, the brand is offering $350 off purchases of $1,000 or more (which is pretty easy considering the higher price point). The markdown automatically applies at checkout. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing how long these markdowns will last—so we recommend hopping on this deal ASAP.
Previously Featured In: the best mattress for couples, the best hybrid mattress for side sleepers, the best mattress for allergies
WinkBeds
Sale
- Save $300 on every mattress
Top picks:
- The EcoCloud
- The WinkBed
Although WinkBeds only offers three models, every single is $300 off for Black Friday. The holiday sale is a rare chance to save on the brand's beloved beds, which have been raved about by mbg contributor Jamey Powell who sleeps on it nightly. For those seeking an eco-conscious model, the EcoCloud is a worthy pick. Made from 100% Talalay latex, it's a buoyant hybrid that shoppers call "worth every penny."
Previously Featured In: the best mattress for couples, the best mattress for hip pain, the best mattress for stomach sleepers
Plushbeds
Sale
- $1250 off mattresses
- 25% off pillows, toppers, & bedding
Top picks:
- The Botanical Bliss
- The Luxury Bliss
PlushBeds is offering a true early Black Friday deal with $1250 off all mattresses, as well as 25% off pillows, blankets, and mattress toppers. That means this is one deal you won't want to wait on; it ends on November 25 and takes the unbeatable prices with it. As another eco-friendly pick boasting plenty of certifications, PlushBeds Black Friday sale is one you won't want to miss.
Previously Featured In: the best nontoxic mattress, the best mattress for couples, the best hybrid mattress
The takeaway.
Black Friday may still be a few days away, but that doesn't mean you can't start saving now. These early Black Friday mattress deals give you a ton of ways to save before the shopping holiday officially begins. And remember, just because your favorite sustainable mattress brand isn't on sale right now, it doesn't mean the discounts aren't just right around the corner.
Your Best Sleep Ever.
Receive your FREE Ultimate Guide to Getting a Good Night's Sleep.