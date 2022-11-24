One of our top tips for getting high-quality sleep is investing in a solid bed setup. Research shows sleeping on the wrong mattress can negatively impact sleep quality1 , which has implications for your overall health. The only downside of a new mattress? It's an investment with the price tag to match—but the best Black Friday mattress deals give you a rare chance to create the ultimate sleep sanctuary for less.

We know: Black Friday isn't for another couple of days. However, a ton of mattress companies have already started sharing discounts ahead of the massive shopping holiday (and they're not the only early-bird markdowns we've spotted). These premature discounts offer a rare chance for you to score some of the year's best savings before you even dig into Thanksgiving dinner.