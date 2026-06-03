The Best Way To Protect Muscle As You Age, Per 235 Trials
Many of us take our strength for granted. It’s not something you notice until it starts to change.
You don’t think much about leg strength until standing up from low chairs feels harder. You don’t think about balance until you lose it for half a second stepping off a curb. You don’t think about muscle mass until an injury, illness, or long sedentary stretch suddenly takes more out of you than it used to.
Researchers call this gradual decline sarcopenia, and it has become one of the biggest focuses in longevity science because it affects far more than appearance. Muscle health influences metabolism, mobility, bone health, fall risk, recovery, and overall resilience with age.
A major new meta-analysis1 published in Nutrients just compared 24 different combinations of exercise and protein supplementation to see which strategies best protect aging muscle. One approach consistently rose to the top.
Researchers compared 24 different strategies for healthy aging
The scale of this analysis is part of what makes it interesting.
Researchers pulled data from 235 randomized controlled trials involving previously untrained middle-aged and older adults. They compared multiple exercise styles, including resistance training, aerobic exercise, and multicomponent programs that combined strength, balance, and cardiovascular work. They also compared a wide range of protein sources, including whey, soy, milk, casein, collagen, meat-based protein, rice, oat, and mixed protein supplements.
Then they looked at outcomes strongly tied to sarcopenia and healthy aging, things like muscle mass, leg strength, grip strength, walking speed, chair-rise ability, mobility scores, and overall physical function.
What they found
Whey protein combined with resistance training ranked highest for improving both muscle mass and leg strength, two of the biggest predictors of healthy aging and long-term independence. Whey paired with multicomponent training, which combined strength work with aerobic exercise, balance training, and functional movement, performed especially well for mobility-related outcomes like chair-rise performance, walking tests, and overall physical recovery.
That distinction matters more than people sometimes realize. Strength and mobility overlap, but they are not exactly the same thing. Someone can technically gain muscle while still struggling with endurance, balance, coordination, or the ability to move comfortably through daily life. Being able to leg press more weight does not automatically translate to getting up off the floor easily, catching yourself during a misstep, or confidently walking up stairs.
The multicomponent exercise routines appeared to support those broader physical skills more effectively because they trained multiple systems simultaneously, including muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, balance, coordination, and movement quality.
Why whey protein appears uniquely effective for aging muscle
One of the more interesting findings from this paper is that not all protein sources performed equally. Researchers compared a wide range of options, including whey, soy, milk, collagen, casein, and other animal- and plant-based proteins, and whey consistently came out near the top for improving lean mass and strength.
Part of that likely comes down to how aging muscle responds to protein in the first place. As we get older, muscles become a little more “resistant” to the normal muscle-building signals that happen after eating protein or exercising. Researchers sometimes call this anabolic resistance. Essentially, older adults often need a stronger stimulus to trigger the same level of muscle repair and growth they would have achieved more easily when they were younger.
Whey appears particularly effective at overcoming some of that resistance because it contains high levels of leucine, an amino acid that acts almost like an “on switch” for muscle protein synthesis. Once leucine reaches a certain threshold, it helps signal the body to start repairing and building muscle tissue more efficiently.
Whey also digests very quickly compared to many other protein sources, which creates a faster and larger rise in circulating amino acids after eating it. When that rapid amino acid delivery is paired with resistance training, the muscle-building response appears to become even stronger.
That does not mean other proteins are ineffective. People can absolutely maintain and build muscle using plant-forward diets. But this analysis suggests whey may provide a slightly stronger anabolic signal for aging muscle, specifically, especially when paired with strength training consistently over time.
The habits for maintaining muscle mass
One of the biggest misconceptions about aging is that muscle loss is purely inevitable. Some decline happens naturally, yes, but a large portion appears highly modifiable.
Some practical ways to support muscle health include:
- Prioritizing resistance training at least 2–3 times weekly
- Including protein consistently throughout the day, aiming for 0.7-1 gram per pound of body weight
- Building meals around high-quality protein sources like lean meats, whey protein, eggs, fish, poultry, tofu, or cottage cheese
- Combining strength work with walking, balance training, and aerobic movement
- Maintaining mobility and movement variety rather than focusing only on muscle size
- Avoiding long stretches of inactivity, which can accelerate muscle loss
The takeaway
Muscle is called the organ of longevity for a reason. It plays a major role in blood sugar regulation, metabolic health, fall prevention, recovery capacity, bone health, and overall resilience with age.
And this study reinforces that we don’t have to accept sarcopenia as a reality of aging. Even later in life, our bodies still respond remarkably well to the combination of strength training and proper nutrition.
You do not need to train like an athlete to benefit, either. Maintaining the ability to confidently carry groceries, climb stairs, travel, play with grandchildren, or recover from injuries may come down to a few consistent habits repeated week after week for years.