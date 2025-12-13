Lifting This Much Weight Could Predict Your Healthspan — Can You Do It?
Forget barbells and max reps. According to new research1, your ability to lift just 11 pounds could quietly predict your risk for everything from Alzheimer’s to arthritis.
Researchers followed over 51,000 adults aged 50 and older from 15 countries to investigate what a seemingly simple question might reveal: Do you have difficulty lifting 5 kg? Nearly 1 in 5 said yes.
Those who answered yes were significantly more likely to develop a host of age-related conditions, from depression and arthritis to Alzheimer’s disease and cardiovascular issues. Even quality of life scores were lower.
In other words, this modest strength challenge might be more telling than we thought.
What this means for your future health
Over the following four years, those who struggled with that seemingly small task were significantly more likely to develop a range of health issues:
- 9.4% had a higher risk of reporting poor quality of life
- 8.1% were more likely to experience symptoms of depression
- 7% had a greater risk of developing osteoarthritis
They were also at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease, high cholesterol, stroke, rheumatoid arthritis, and even hip fractures.
Interestingly, men who couldn’t lift the weight faced even greater health risks than women, possibly because it signals a more severe drop in strength relative to typical male muscle mass. Researchers believe this single self-reported challenge can serve as a quick screening tool for future health concerns.
Why muscle strength matters more than you think
First, difficulty lifting ~11 lbs can signal underlying muscle weakness. That’s a big deal because muscle strength is closely tied to our body’s overall resilience. Weak muscles often point to a sedentary lifestyle, lower physical activity levels, and even systemic inflammation, all of which are known contributors to chronic disease.
Muscles also act as protein reserves, support metabolic health, and help maintain hormonal balance. When they weaken, our defenses decline.
Muscle mass tends to drop with age (a condition called sarcopenia), but this study suggests that a simple at-home strength test might flag this issue early, before it affects your independence or leads to disease.
How to build & maintain strength as you age
The good news? Muscle strength is highly modifiable.
Here are a few simple, research-backed ways to build and preserve muscle strength at home:
- Practice functional strength moves: Lifting grocery bags, carrying laundry, or doing bodyweight exercises like squats and farmers' carry can help mimic real-life strength tasks.
- Add resistance training at least twice a week: This could include using dumbbells, resistance bands, or your own bodyweight.
- Prioritize protein: Aim for at least 30 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of leucine per meal. Spread it out evenly across meals.
- Stay consistent: Muscle maintenance is a lifelong effort. Even short workouts done regularly make a difference.
If you're unsure where to start, check out this easy-to-follow 4-week guide to strength training at home.
The takeaway
If lifting a bag of groceries feels harder than it used to, it might be time to take stock, not just of your strength, but your overall health trajectory. Difficulty lifting 5 kg (~11 lbs) could be an early sign that your body is underpowered and more susceptible to chronic disease down the line.
While it’s just one metric, it’s a powerful one. Because the same muscles that help you lift today are the ones that protect your brain, bones, and heart tomorrow.
Fortunately, strength isn’t fixed. With a few smart lifestyle tweaks, you can build it back and, in doing so, safeguard your health span.