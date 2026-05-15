This Deceptively Simple Test Predicts Longevity (& You Can Do It At Home)
Some types of longevity testing require expensive machines, bloodwork, and saliva tests, not to mention a prescription or a hefty out of pocket fee. And while this may all feel overwhelming and downright inaccessible, there is actually a simple movement you can do at home to get similar information about how well you're body is aging.
The sit-to-stand test (STS) is exactly what it sounds like. You sit down on the floor, then stand back up. No gym membership, fancy equipment, or trainer watching over your shoulder. Just you, a clear patch of floor, and about 10 seconds of your time.
Research suggests this basic movement can reveal a surprising amount about your biological age, and even predict how well you'll move decades from now.
What the sit-to-stand test actually measures
The sit-to-stand test might sound simple, but it actually requires the use and coordination of several bodily systems at once. Think about what it takes to lower yourself to the ground without support, then rise back up. Your legs need strength, your joints need mobility, your core needs stability, and your brain needs to coordinate the whole sequence. When any of these systems decline, the movement becomes harder.
That's what makes the test so useful. Rather than a test of a single fitness component, it is a composite snapshot of your musculoskeletal health. Plus, it captures the kind of functional fitness that matters for everyday life. You use the STS motion when you're getting up from a low chair, playing on the floor with kids, or recovering from a stumble.
Lower scores were linked to higher mortality risk
Recent research published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science1 details a sit-to-stand study conducted with 1,876 adults aged 65 and older over an average of 9.7 years. Researchers assessed participants using the 30-second sit-to-stand test and categorized them as having low or normal relative power based on established cut-off points.
Both men and women with low relative STS power faced a significantly higher risk of all-cause mortality compared to those with normal power. Men with low relative STS power had a 1.57-fold increased risk of death, while women had a 2.04-fold increased risk.
The association held even after accounting for age, educational level, and comorbidity. The researchers concluded that relative STS power is a significant predictor of survival in older adults.
The test may also predict mobility limitations years in advance
A separate 2026 study published in JMIR Aging expanded on these findings by examining whether sit-to-stand performance could forecast future physical function, not just mortality.
Researchers followed 1,344 adults aged 45 and older for about 6.7 years. They found that STS power, combined with age, BMI, and dietary patterns, could predict mobility limitations years before they actually manifest. Those who developed early mobility limitations had significantly lower STS power at baseline compared to those who maintained normal mobility.
This predictive power makes the SRT particularly valuable for adults in their 40s, 50s, and beyond. A low score isn't a diagnosis, but it's a signal that your musculoskeletal system could use some attention before limitations set in.
How to do the sit-to-stand test at home
Ready to try it? Here's how to perform the test safely:
- Setup: Find a clear, flat surface. Remove your shoes if possible.
- Starting position: Stand upright with feet roughly shoulder-width apart.
- Sit down: Lower yourself to a seated position on the floor, cross-legged or with legs extended. Try to use as little support as possible. Avoid using your hands, knees, or the side of your leg to help you down.
- Stand up: From the seated position, rise back to standing. Again, try to minimize support.
- Scoring: You start with 10 points: 5 for sitting, 5 for standing. Subtract 1 point each time you use a hand, knee, forearm, or the side of your leg for support. Subtract 0.5 points if you lose balance at any point.
Once you have done the test, here's how to interpret what your score means:
- 8-10 points: Strong musculoskeletal fitness.
- 6-7.5 points: Moderate—room for improvement.
- 3.5-5.5 points: Below average—consider prioritizing strength and mobility work.
- 0-3 points: Low—talk to your doctor and consider working with a physical therapist or trainer to strengthen musculoskeletal systems.
The takeaway
The sit-to-rise test is an at-home, equipment-free snapshot of your musculoskeletal health. Research links lower scores to higher mortality risk and future mobility limitations, but a low score isn't a life sentence. Like grip strength, it's simply one more accessible biomarker you can track at home. It's an invitation to build the strength, flexibility, and balance that will keep you moving for decades to come.