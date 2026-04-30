Want To Improve Balance, Flexibility, & Agility? Study Says To Try This
If you've ever tried balance exercises and felt wobbly, unstable, or like you might actually fall–you're not alone. Most balance training puts you in precarious positions by design. But what if the best way to improve your standing balance was to lie down?
Researchers in Japan developed a 10-minute exercise routine that significantly improved balance, agility, and flexibility in just two weeks. The best part? The whole workout is on your back, so there are no high-impact movements or risk of falling.
How the study worked
Researchers ran two experiments with 39 healthy young adults total. Participants spent approximately 10 minutes each day doing three types of floor exercises while lying on their backs. After two weeks, researchers measured changes in balance, agility, and flexibility.
The routine included:
- Abdominal activation: Participants placed their hands on different areas of their abdomen and practiced contracting those muscles against light finger pressure. This helps wake up the deep core muscles that stabilize your trunk.
- A modified bridge: Participants tilted their pelvis backward while keeping their abdomen engaged, then lifted their hips slightly off the floor. This builds the connection between your core and your legs.
- Heel slides and toe exercises: Participants extended one leg at a time while keeping the ankle flexed, plus did toe movements (essentially playing rock-paper-scissors with their toes). These train the muscle patterns your body uses during walking and standing.
Why lying down actually works
You might not expect exercises done lying down to improve balance, so let's break down how this works. When you're standing, your body is constantly working against gravity. Your muscles are firing just to keep you upright, which makes it harder to focus on the specific coordination patterns that actually improve balance.
When you're lying down, that gravitational load disappears. Your body is supported by the floor, which allows your nervous system to focus on building better connections between your trunk and lower body without the distraction of trying not to fall over.
The researchers found that improvements came from neural adaptations, not muscle building. Participants didn't get stronger in traditional measures like grip strength or jumping power. Instead, their brains got better at coordinating movement.
Measurable improvements
After two weeks, the exercise group showed significant improvements in several areas:
- Static balance: When standing with feet together, participants showed reduced postural sway, meaning they wobbled less.
- Agility: In a side-step test measuring how quickly participants could move laterally, the exercise group completed significantly more steps.
- Flexibility: Sitting trunk flexion (reaching forward while seated) improved notably.
- Movement efficiency: During the agility test, participants moved their heads and trunks with less corrective wobbling, suggesting more stable, efficient movement patterns.
Measures of raw strength and power, like grip strength, standing long jump, and sprint speed, didn't change. This confirms the improvements came from better coordination, not bigger muscles.
Why this matters for fall prevention
One of the most practical applications here is fall prevention. Traditional balance training often requires standing on one leg, using unstable surfaces, or performing movements that carry inherent fall risk. This can be a barrier for older adults or anyone recovering from injury, who often need balance exercises the most..
This routine eliminates that problem entirely. You're already on the ground, so there's nowhere to fall. The exercises are low-impact and can be done at home without equipment.
The researchers note that while this study focused on healthy young adults, the approach may be useful for early-stage rehabilitation and fall prevention programs. The short duration and safe position make it accessible for people who might struggle with traditional balance exercises.
The takeaway
You don't need to stand on a wobble board or balance on one foot to improve your stability. This research suggests that 10 minutes of targeted floor exercises can meaningfully improve balance, agility, and flexibility in just two weeks.