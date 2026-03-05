New Study Links A Younger Biological Age To 23% Lower Stroke Risk
Your birthday tells one story about your age, but your body may be telling a completely different one.
That's the idea behind biological age, a measure of how old your body actually acts based on cellular and metabolic markers. And according to research released today, the gap between your biological age and your chronological age (the number of candles on your cake) may have real implications for your brain health.
What is biological age and why does it matter?
While chronological age is the number on your driver's license, biological age reflects how your body is functioning at a cellular level.
Researchers can estimate biological age using blood biomarkers like cholesterol, blood sugar, and inflammatory markers. When your biological age is younger than your chronological age, it suggests your body is aging more slowly than expected. When it's older, the opposite may be true.
The difference between these two numbers is called your "biological age gap," and new research suggests it may be a meaningful indicator of brain health.
What the research found
A large-scale study of 258,169 people, set to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 78th Annual Meeting in April 2026, examined how biological age relates to stroke risk and brain health.
Researchers used 18 blood biomarkers to calculate participants' biological age, then tracked changes over time. Here's what they found:
- Lower stroke risk for improvers: People who improved their biological age gap (meaning their biological age got younger relative to their chronological age) were 23% less likely to have a stroke.
- Higher stroke risk for those aging faster: Participants whose biological age was older than their chronological age had a 41% higher risk of stroke.
- Less brain damage: For every standard deviation of improvement in biological age gap, participants had 13% lower volume of white matter damage, a type of brain injury often linked to cognitive decline.
What this means for you
This research adds to a growing body of evidence connecting cardiovascular and metabolic health to brain health. The biomarkers used to calculate biological age (things like blood sugar, cholesterol, and inflammation) are all influenced by lifestyle factors.
That said, it's important to note this was an observational study, meaning it shows an association, not direct cause and effect. We can't say for certain that improving your biological age will prevent stroke or protect your brain, but the connection is compelling.
How to support a healthier biological age
While this study didn't test specific interventions, the biomarkers used to measure biological age are well-established markers of cardiovascular and metabolic health. Supporting these systems may help keep your biological age in check.
Here are some evidence-backed strategies to consider:
- Prioritize sleep: Poor sleep is linked to higher inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality rest.
- Move regularly: Both cardio and strength training support heart health, blood sugar regulation, and healthy aging.
- Focus on metabolic health: Keep blood sugar stable through balanced meals with protein, fiber, and healthy fats.
- Support your heart: A Mediterranean-style diet rich in vegetables, olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish has been shown to benefit cardiovascular markers.
- Manage stress: Chronic stress contributes to inflammation and accelerated aging. Find what works for you, whether that's breathwork, movement, or time in nature.
The takeaway
Your biological age isn't set in stone. This research suggests that the everyday choices you make (how you eat, move, sleep, and manage stress) may influence how your body ages at a cellular level, and that could have real implications for your brain health down the road.
The empowering part is that you have more control over your biological age than your chronological one. Plus, investing in your cardiovascular and metabolic health now may pay dividends for healthy aging later.