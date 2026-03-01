How To Lower Your Alzheimer’s Risk At Any Age, Starting Today
Most of us have been taught to accept memory loss as an unavoidable part of getting older. Majid Fotuhi, M.D., a Harvard and Johns Hopkins-trained neurologist, brain health researcher, and author of Invincible Brain, wants to change that entirely.
In a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Fotuhi joined me tp discuss a concept that feels both radical and deeply hopeful: cognitive decline, in most cases, can be prevented, managed, and even reversed.
"You are in control of your brain health," Fotuhi says, "just the same way you're in control of your heart health."
The 45% statistic that changes everything
Fotuhi opens with a striking claim—that 45% of dementia cases are attributable to modifiable risk factors. But he argues that number is likely an underestimate, since it doesn't account for factors like insomnia and sleep apnea, both of which he considers significant contributors to brain shrinkage over time.
His framework centers on what he calls a "super problem," a combination of factors that collectively cause the brain to deteriorate. These include amyloid plaques and tau tangles, chronic inflammation, reduced blood flow, and impaired overnight rinsing of the brain. The good news, he says, is that most of these components are treatable.
What biomarkers can & can't tell you
With blood tests for Alzheimer's biomarkers becoming increasingly accessible, Fotuhi urges caution about how people interpret their results. I share my own experience of receiving an alarming tau result, only to discover it was likely linked to a recent COVID infection rather than early Alzheimer's disease.
Fotuhi validates this concern directly. Tau levels, he explains, can be elevated for many reasons—viral infections, stress, and other conditions—and should never be interpreted in isolation. The most reliable blood markers, he says, are the amyloid beta 42/40 ratio alongside tau, but even these only capture one piece of a much larger picture.
His take is, if your tau is elevated but everything else looks normal, retest in a year and focus on lifestyle in the meantime. I was certainly relieved to hear his insights.
Growing your brain in 12 weeks
Perhaps the most surprising insight Fotuhi shares is that the hippocampus (the brain's memory center, roughly the size of your thumb) can actually grow in response to the right behaviors. On average, it shrinks by about 1% per year after age 50. But research shows that 12 weeks of regular exercise can reverse that trend, increasing hippocampal volume by 1 to 3%.
Fotuhi's clinical program, which produced cognitive improvements in 84% of patients in their sixties, seventies, and early eighties, is built around five pillars of brain health: exercise, sleep, nutrition, mindset, and brain training.
Exercise tops the list, but Fotuhi is refreshingly practical about it. "The most important component of exercise should be fun," he says. Anything that gets you huffing and puffing, whether it’s cycling, tennis, or hiking with friends, counts. Sleep comes in at a close second. "If you had insomnia for 20 years, your hippocampus is almost half its original size."
Stress management, he argues, is one of the most underrated factors of all. Chronic stress floods the brain with cortisol, steadily shrinking the hippocampus over time. His prescription includes meditation and HRV biofeedback—slow, deliberate breathing at roughly five breaths per minute—which recent research suggests can actually reduce amyloid levels in the brain.
Lifestyle beats drugs
When comparing clinical trial data head to head, Fotuhi lands on a finding that may surprise many: multimodal lifestyle interventions outperform current Alzheimer's drugs by 200 to 400%.
While the latest pharmaceutical treatments slow the rate of cognitive decline by roughly 27 to 35%, lifestyle programs of the kind Fotuhi runs have shown actual improvements in cognitive function—not just a slower decline.
He is optimistic that combining the two approaches will represent the next major leap forward in treatment.
The takeaway
The brain, in his view, is not a fixed organ quietly winding down. It is a dynamic, trainable system that responds, for better or worse, to how we live. As Fotuhi puts it, the question we should all be asking ourselves when stress strikes is a simple one, "Is it worth my hippocampus?"