Wait, what's the Mediterranean diet again?

We explain in more detail below, but quickly let's just establish what we're talking about here: The Mediterranean diet, as we know it today, is based broadly on the diet of the countries lining the Mediterranean Sea. It focuses more on a healthy pattern of eating real, whole foods within every food group. A typical diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, olive oil, herbs, and spices.