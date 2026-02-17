A 21-Year Study Found Mediterranean-Style Diet May Reduce Stroke Risk
Stroke is the third leading cause of death for women in the U.S. TK MORE. A major new study reveals nutrition might be a way to reduce the risk of having a stroke. TK MORE.
Researchers followed more than 105,000 women for over two decades and found that those who closely followed a Mediterranean-style diet were significantly less likely to have a stroke.
The findings, published in Neurology Open Access, offer compelling evidence that this accessible, well-studied eating pattern may be particularly protective for women's brain health.
Closing the research gender gap
The study at a glance
The research, led by molecular epidemiologist Sophia S. Wang, Ph.D., at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, is one of the largest and longest studies to examine the Mediterranean diet's effect not only on stroke risk, but in women specifically.
Here's what the study looked like:
- 105,614 women enrolled, with an average age of 53
- 21 years of follow-up on average
- 4,083 total strokes recorded (3,358 ischemic, 725 hemorrhagic)
- Participants rated on how closely their eating patterns aligned with a Mediterranean diet on a scale of 0 to 9
The scale of this research—both in sample size and duration—makes the findings particularly meaningful for understanding long-term dietary impacts on brain health.
Wait, what's the Mediterranean diet again?
What the researchers found
Women who scored highest on Mediterranean diet adherence saw significant reductions across all stroke types:
- 18% lower risk of any stroke
- 16% lower risk of ischemic stroke (caused by blocked blood vessels)
- 25% lower risk of hemorrhagic stroke (caused by bleeding in the brain)
That last finding is especially notable. Hemorrhagic strokes are less common than ischemic strokes but tend to be more severe—and they're rarely the focus of dietary research.
The fact that the Mediterranean diet showed an even stronger protective association for this type of stroke is a huge addition to the science.
How this adds to existing research
The new study is observational, meaning it shows association rather than direct causation. But it's far from the only evidence supporting the Mediterranean diet for full body benefits, like cardiovascular and brain health.
The landmark PREDIMED trial1—a randomized, controlled study of 7,447 men and women at high cardiovascular risk—found that those assigned to a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil or nuts had a 30% lower risk of major cardiovascular events compared to the control group.
In one research review2 (encompassing 83 studies and over two million people), the Mediterranean diet was associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and gastric cancer. Researchers credited the diet's higher intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
As for cognitive and emotional health, it's been shown to delay or reduce the risk of Alzheimer's3 disease, as well as depression4.
In addition, the diet has been shown to be more effective for weight loss than a low-fat diet5; and it's been linked to a reduction in risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes6 and metabolic syndrome7.
Largely due to these a combination of these improvements, the Mediterranean is also associated with an increased life span8.
Why this matters for women
This study adds to a growing body of evidence that women may see particularly strong brain benefits from anti-inflammatory, nutrient-dense eating patterns.
For example, previous research tracking over 130,000 people for 13 years found that women who followed brain-protective diets, like the Mediterranean diet or MIND diet , experienced dramatic cognitive benefits, while men saw more limited protection. In fact, he Mediterranean diet reduced dementia risk by 27% in that study—with women showing the most significant improvements.
So why might women benefit more? One theory has to do with menopause. After menopause, declining estrogen levels leave women's brains more susceptible to inflammation and oxidative damage. Estrogen normally acts as a powerful neuroprotector, supporting brain cell communication and defending against harmful free radicals. Nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory foods may help fill this protective gap.
The new stroke findings align with this pattern: the Mediterranean diet's emphasis on omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols, whole grains, and healthy protein sources appears to offer meaningful protection for women's neurological health.
How to eat more Mediterranean
The Mediterranean diet isn't a rigid meal plan—it's a pattern of eating inspired by the traditional cuisines of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. The emphasis is on whole, minimally processed foods that are naturally rich in nutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Foods to emphasize:
- Vegetables (especially leafy greens)
- Fruits
- Whole grains
- Legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas)
- Nuts and seeds
- Olive oil as the primary fat
- Fish and seafood (a few times per week)
- Moderate amounts of poultry, eggs, and dairy
Foods to limit:
- Red meat
- Processed foods
- Refined sugars and sweets
- Butter and other saturated fats
The beauty of this approach is its flexibility. You don't need to overhaul your entire diet overnight. Want to start incorporating more Mediterranean-style eating into your routine?
Here are some simple swaps to try:
- Swap butter for olive oil. Use extra-virgin olive oil for cooking and drizzling. Its monounsaturated fats support healthy brain blood flow.
- Add an extra serving of vegetables. Load half your plate with colorful produce, especially leafy greens that deliver folate and antioxidants.
- Aim for fish twice a week. Omega-3 fatty acids from fish reduce brain inflammation and support memory.
- Snack on nuts instead of processed foods. They provide healthy fats and vitamin E for brain protection.
- Add berries to breakfast. They're packed with anthocyanins that specifically protect brain cells.
These aren't dramatic changes—they're small shifts that, based on this research, may offer meaningful protection over time.
The takeaway
While no single food or diet can guarantee stroke prevention, the consistency of the evidence supporting the Mediterranean diet is hard to ignore. This large, long-term study done exclusively on women (a huge win!) adds to that growing stack of research.
For women looking to support their brain health as they age and reduce stroke risk, prioritizing vegetables, healthy fats, fish, and whole foods while limiting processed foods and red meat is a science-backed place to start.
8 Sources
- https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1800389
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5691680/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20182044
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29775747
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8017325/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4011042/
- https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/199488
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5902736/