94 Studies Reveal What Grip Strength Can Say About Your Health
Most people don’t spend much time thinking about their grip strength. It’s one of those things you notice only in passing—opening a stubborn jar, carrying grocery bags, or maybe attempting a pull-up at the gym.
But that small moment of squeezing, pulling, or holding on may reveal more than you’d expect. In recent years, researchers have started treating grip strength as a surprisingly powerful snapshot of overall health, one that can reflect how well the body is aging and functioning beneath the surface.
Now a massive new analysis1 is adding even more weight to that idea. After examining data from dozens of long-term studies, researchers found that simple strength tests, some of which take less than a minute to perform, may offer surprisingly powerful clues about a person’s future risk of chronic disease.
Researchers analyzed 94 long-term studies on muscular strength
To better understand how muscular fitness relates to long-term health, researchers conducted a large systematic review and meta-analysis examining the results of 94 cohort studies involving adults across a wide range of ages and health backgrounds.
Cohort studies follow people over time, often for many years, which makes them particularly useful for identifying patterns between lifestyle factors and disease risk.
The researchers focused on field-based muscular strength tests, simple assessments that can be done quickly in clinical settings without specialized equipment.
Two tests stood out as the most widely used:
- Handgrip strength, measured using a handheld device called a dynamometer that records how forcefully someone can squeeze.
- The five-repetition chair-stand test, which measures how quickly a person can stand up and sit down from a chair five times in a row.
The team then looked at whether performance on these tests predicted the likelihood of developing long-term health conditions over time.
Across the studies, they examined links between muscular strength and a wide range of outcomes, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders, disability, depression, cognitive decline, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease.
Stronger grip strength was linked to lower disease risk
One pattern stood out consistently across the data. People with greater muscular strength tended to have a lower risk of many major chronic diseases.
Adults with the highest levels of grip strength had a significantly lower likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, musculoskeletal impairment, disability, depression, and cognitive decline compared with those with the weakest grip.
The analysis also found that even modest improvements in strength made a measurable difference.
For every 5-kilogram (or ~11-pound) increase in grip strength, the risk of several chronic conditions decreased. That amount of improvement is considered a clinically meaningful change and is achievable for many people through regular strength training.
The chair-stand test told a similar story. Participants who could stand up and sit down five times more quickly had a lower risk of disability, musculoskeletal disorders, depression, and dementia later in life.
Why muscular strength reflects overall health
Muscle isn’t just about movement or aesthetics. It’s a metabolically active tissue that plays a major role in blood sugar regulation, inflammation control, and physical resilience.
When muscular strength declines, it can signal early changes in the body long before disease symptoms appear.
For example, weaker muscles are often associated with lower physical activity levels, poorer metabolic health, and reduced mobility—all factors that increase risk for chronic disease over time.
On the flip side, stronger muscles support better glucose regulation, healthier body composition, and improved circulation. They also help maintain balance and independence as people age.
That may explain why something as simple as grip strength can reflect long-term health trajectories.
What this means for your fitness routine
Muscular strength is one of the most modifiable aspects of health.
Regular resistance training, either using weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises, can improve strength at nearly any age. Even small gains may translate into meaningful long-term benefits.
Experts generally recommend two to three strength-training sessions per week, targeting major muscle groups such as the legs, hips, back, chest, arms, and core.
Everyday movements can help too. Carrying groceries, climbing stairs, gardening, and practicing functional exercises like squats and push-ups all contribute to maintaining muscular fitness.
If you’re curious about your own strength levels, simple self-checks can provide insight. Notice how easily you can stand up from a chair without using your hands, or how comfortably you can carry moderately heavy objects.
These everyday abilities often mirror the same functional strength researchers measure in clinical tests.
The takeaway
This large review of 94 studies highlights just how closely muscular fitness is tied to long-term health outcomes, from heart disease to cognitive decline.
The takeaway isn’t that grip strength alone predicts your future. But it does offer a window into how well the body is functioning overall.
And perhaps most encouraging of all, strength is something we can actively build. A few focused sessions each week can help preserve muscle, support metabolic health, and create a stronger foundation for healthy aging.