Grip strength is sometimes used as a proxy measurement of overall muscle strength9 in research studies, in part because it powers many other gym movements. Say you're trying to take on more weight while deadlifting. If your grip isn't strong enough, you won't be able to hold onto that weight for the duration of the move, leaving you at a plateau. You also may be tempted to loosen your grip on the weight and leave your wrist slack, which could be dangerous.